Apple's Premium Push Vs Samsung's Mass-Market Strength: Who Leads India?

India's smartphone market is facing a sharp slowdown, but Apple and Samsung are navigating the challenging environment differently. While Apple is relying on premium iPhones to sustain demand, Samsung is drawing strength from its broad product portfolio and presence across price segments.

According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments in India fell 20% year on year in the July-September quarter of 2026, reaching their lowest level in a decade. Amid the downturn, Samsung reclaimed its position as the country's largest smartphone brand by shipments, while Apple reported a stronger initial response to its latest Pro models.

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Samsung Leads India's Smartphone Market

Samsung captured a 17% share of India's smartphone shipments in Q3 2026, compared with 13% in the year-ago quarter. It reclaimed the top position after nine quarters and was the only brand among the top five to record year-on-year shipment growth, Counterpoint said.

The Galaxy A series remained a key volume driver, supported by Samsung's balanced online and offline retail strategy. The company's relatively measured price increases and proactive management of rising memory costs also helped it outperform the overall market.

Vivo, excluding iQOO, followed with a 16% share, while OPPO accounted for 12%. Xiaomi, including POCO, also held a 12% share, according to Counterpoint.

Apple Bets On Premium iPhones

Apple's strategy centres on the premium segment, where demand for its latest flagship models has remained encouraging despite higher device costs.

Counterpoint said initial sales of the iPhone 18 Pro series in India were nearly 20% higher year on year than those of the iPhone 17 Pro series over the comparable launch period. Continued demand for the iPhone 17 lineup also points to healthy consumer interest.

However, stronger demand for Apple's latest Pro models has not translated into an increase in its overall smartphone shipment share. Counterpoint's data shows Apple's share of Indian smartphone shipments declined to 8% in Q3 2026 from 9% a year earlier.

The distinction is important: the growth in initial sales compares two generations of premium iPhones, while the market share figure measures Apple's position across the wider smartphone market.

Rising Prices Put Pressure On Budget Phones

The slowdown has been particularly severe in the affordable segment. Shipments of smartphones priced below Rs 20,000 fell 47% year on year in Q3 2026, as higher memory and component costs pushed device prices upwards.

Counterpoint said consumers became more selective, extended their replacement cycles and deferred upgrades. Smartphone makers, meanwhile, prioritised margin protection and leaner channel inventories over aggressive volume expansion ahead of Diwali.

The research firm expects India's smartphone market to contract by around 13% in 2026, with continued pricing pressure weighing on affordability and replacement demand. It also expects elevated component costs to trigger another round of price increases after the festive season.

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Samsung currently has the upper hand in India's overall smartphone market, with its 17% shipment share putting it ahead of all rivals. Apple's nearly 20% growth in initial iPhone 18 Pro sales, meanwhile, highlights the resilience of demand for premium devices, even as its overall market share slipped.

With affordability and replacement demand likely to remain key challenges, Samsung's ability to defend volumes across price segments and Apple's capacity to sustain premium demand will determine how the two brands navigate the slowdown.

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