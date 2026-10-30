TRAI Releases Draft AI Guidelines For Telecom Networks, Services; Sets Nov 27 Deadline For Feedback

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released draft guidelines for the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across telecom networks and services, seeking to establish a common framework for companies deploying the technology. The regulator has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders until Nov 27, 2026.

The proposed guidelines aim to promote transparency, accountability, fairness and security in the use of AI across the telecommunications sector. The framework will also consider potential risks to consumer interests and national security, given the growing integration of AI into network operations and customer-facing services.

TRAI's move is aimed at ensuring consistent and responsible adoption of AI across the sector while providing greater clarity and accountability to telecom operators and other industry participants.

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Why Has TRAI Proposed AI Guidelines For Telecom?

The telecom regulator's initiative is aligned with the broader India AI Governance Guidelines released by the government in February 2026. The national framework seeks to encourage the adoption of AI across sectors while addressing the associated risks to individuals, businesses and society.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the national guidelines are based on seven guiding principles, or 'sutras': trust as the foundation, people first, innovation over restraint, fairness and equity, accountability, understandable by design, and safety, resilience and sustainability.

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Part 4 of the national guidelines provides practical guidance for industry participants and regulators to improve clarity, predictability and accountability in the AI ecosystem.

TRAI's proposed sector-specific framework is intended to translate these broader principles into guidelines suited to the requirements of telecommunications networks and services.

Focus On Security And Resilience Of Telecom Infrastructure

The Ministry of Communications has highlighted the importance of telecom infrastructure to India's digital and economic ecosystem. Telecommunications networks support public connectivity, the delivery of essential government services, trade and commerce, and the functioning of critical information infrastructure.

The sector also plays an important role in national security and emergency response. As AI becomes increasingly integrated into network management and service delivery, responsible deployment will be important to ensuring that these systems remain secure and resilient.

The proposed guidelines are expected to address the need to balance the benefits of AI adoption with safeguards against risks that could affect consumers, network security and essential services.

TRAI Seeks Uniformity In AI Deployment Across Telecom Sector

AI is increasingly being used in telecom networks as well as in the provision of services to customers. Its applications across the sector make it important to establish consistent parameters for responsible deployment.

The Ministry said TRAI decided to frame the guidelines following stakeholder consultation to ensure consistent implementation of the India AI Governance Guidelines in the telecommunications sector.

The proposed framework is also intended to provide greater clarity and predictability for companies using AI, while strengthening accountability for how the technology is deployed.

TRAI has invited written comments and suggestions from industry stakeholders and other interested parties on the draft guidelines by November 27, 2026. The complete draft guidelines are available on the regulator's official website. The consultation process will allow telecom operators and other stakeholders to share their views before the regulator finalises the framework.

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