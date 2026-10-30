Apple’s 8 New Products Now Available For Pre-Order In India: Price, Features And Sale Dates

Apple has opened pre-orders in India for eight products announced across its October launch events, expanding its portfolio of computers, tablets and smart home devices. The lineup includes a new iPad mini with an OLED display, updated MacBook Pro models, an M6-powered iMac and three home entertainment products. While some devices focus on performance upgrades, others bring new features to Apple's smart home ecosystem. However, their retail availability dates vary, with some products scheduled to reach customers before others.



The eight products include the HomePod mini 2, Apple HomeView, Apple TV 4K, the new iPad mini, an M6-powered iMac, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip, and touchscreen MacBook Pro models in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Here is a closer look at the devices and their starting prices in India.



New iPad Mini Gets OLED Display



The new iPad mini features an 8.5-inch OLED display, Apple's A20 Pro chip and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Apple has also made the tablet thinner and lighter, with a nano-texture display option available on select configurations. The Wi-Fi model starts at Rs 82,900, while the Wi-Fi plus Cellular variant starts at Rs 1,00,900. The tablet is scheduled to become available from November 6.



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M6 Powered MacBook Pro And iMac



Apple's updated 14-inch MacBook Pro features the M6 chip, with improvements aimed at performance and on device AI workloads. The company claims battery life of up to 24 hours. The laptop starts at Rs 2,39,900 and will be available from November 6. The refreshed iMac also gets the M6 chip while retaining its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and seven colour options. It adds Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity. Pricing starts at Rs 1,74,900, with availability scheduled for November 6.



Apple has also introduced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an OLED display, touch controls, a 120Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Island. These laptops use M5 Pro or M5 Max chips. The 14-inch M5 Pro model starts at Rs 3,49,900, while the 16-inch version starts at Rs 4,09,900. They are scheduled to become available from November 9.



HomePod Mini 2, HomeView And Apple TV 4K



Apple's smart home lineup includes the HomePod mini 2, priced at Rs 18,900. It offers improved audio, while support for Siri AI is planned through a future software update. The speaker is scheduled to become available on October 30. The Apple HomeView smart home display and fourth-generation Apple TV 4K are both priced at Rs 39,900. HomeView is designed for video calls, entertainment and controlling connected smart home devices. Both products are scheduled to become available from November 13.



Apple's latest launches cover a wide range of price points and use cases, from a compact tablet to high-end professional laptops and connected home devices. The staggered availability also means buyers will need to check individual sale dates before placing an order. For Apple, the expanded lineup strengthens its ecosystem strategy, encouraging customers to use its devices across work, entertainment and everyday home activities.



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