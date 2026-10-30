PM-Kisan Beneficiary: Check Eligibility Criteria, Required Documents And How To Get Rs 2,000 Installment

The wait is almost over for millions of farmers. The Centre is set to release the 24th installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on Oct. 30. The announcement comes just ahead of Diwali, bringing some relief to farmers before the festive season.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Rs 18,680 crore at an event in Banaskantha, Gujarat. The amount is expected to reach 9.34 crore farmers across the country. Eligible beneficiaries receive the funds directly in their bank accounts.

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Under the scheme, farmers receive Rs 6,000 every financial year. The amount is paid in three equal installments, with each installment released at an interval of four months. Farmers are advised to check their beneficiary status and complete all required formalities to avoid delays in receiving the money.

How To Check Eligibility For PM-Kisan?

As per the scheme's criteria, all landholding farmer families with cultivable land recorded in their name in state or union territory land records are eligible. A family is defined as a husband, wife, and minor children. This means that the Rs 6,000 benefit applies per family.

If you fall into one of these categories, you stand ineligible for the fund benefits:

1. Institutional landholders are ineligible.

2. Farmer families who are former and present Ministers/ State Ministers and former/present Members of LokSabha/ RajyaSabha/ State Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative Councils,former and present Mayors of Municipal Corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

3. All serving or retired officers and employees of central/ state government ministries and offices and other autonomous institutions under the government. ((Excluding Multi Tasking Staff /Class IV/Group D employees)

4. Regular employees of local bodies are also excluded.

5. All superannuated/retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs 10,000 or more. (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff / Class IV/Group D employees) of above category

6. All persons who paid Income Tax in the last assessment year.

7. Professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, CAs, and architects registered with professional bodies are also ineligible.

Documents Needed To Apply For PM-Kisan:

1. Land ownership records

2. Aadhaar card

3. Bank account details

4. Mobile number

5. Citizenship proof

6. Unique farmer ID

Farmers can register online through the PM-KISAN Official Portal by visiting the Farmers Corner and selecting “New Farmer Registration”.

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