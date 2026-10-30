PM-Kisan 24th Installment Today: How To Check Payment Status, e-KYC

The 24th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme (PM Kisan), designed to provide income support for farmers, will be released on Oct. 30, the Centre has announced. This comes ahead of Diwali and is expected to benefit over 9 crore farmers.

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As part of the installment, Rs 18,680 crore will be disbursed to 9.34 crore farmers on Friday. Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers. Farmers have been advised to check their beneficiary status and complete the necessary formalities to ensure a smooth transfer of the funds.

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What Is The Scheme?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the funds at an event in Banaskantha, Gujarat. PM Kisan is a central sector welfare scheme launched in 2019. Under it, the government releases income support of Rs 6,000 every financial year. The funds are disbursed every four months, in three equal installments, which are received by the farmers directly into their bank accounts.

How To Check e-KYC

e-KYC, a verification procedure to ensure eligibility for the scheme, remains central to receiving funds under PM Kisan. If e-KYC is incomplete, farmers may not receive their funds on time, leading to unnecessary hassle.

You Can Check Your KYC Details Easily Online:

Visit the official PM-KISAN portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Go to the Farmers Corner section.

Click on Beneficiary Status or the e-KYC option.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number or PM-KISAN Registration Number, along with the captcha/OTP if required.

Click Get Data and check whether your e-KYC status is “Completed” or “Pending”.

How To Check Payment Status:

You can also check the payment status on the same digital portal:

Visit the official PM-KISAN portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Go to the Farmers Corner section on the homepage.

Click on “Know Your Status”.

Enter your PM-KISAN Registration Number.

Complete the captcha, request the OTP and enter the code.

Click Submit to view your payment status, bank name, UTR number, payment mode, and installment credit date.

For account status details, farmers can also talk to the Kisan eMitra chatbot, available here.

ALSO READ: Cabinet Greenlights Rs 3.15-Lakh-Crore Outlay To Continue PM-KISAN Until 2031

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