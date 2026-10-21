Govt Announces Bank Camps From October 21; Nominations, Pension Schemes Services You Can Avail

The Ministry of Finance has announced bank camps from Oct. 21 until December, with the objective of enhancing financial inclusion of citizens. The “Saturation Campaign of Financial Inclusion (FI) Schemes” will be organised from today across 2.7 lakh gram panchayats and urban local bodies so that people can avail different services and schemes linked to financial security.

“Under the campaign, the banks will conduct camps for various Activities including Enrolments under PMJJBY, PMSBY and APY, Opening of PMJDY Accounts, Re-KYC, Awareness Sessions on Digital Frauds, among others,” the ministry announced in a press release.

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Services Under Bank Camps:

During this period, banks will conduct camps for the following activities:

Enrolments under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) Aadhaar Seeding in PMJJBY & PMSBY Opening of PMJDY Accounts Re-KYC for existing PMJDY & other saving accounts Generating C-KYC id, wherever pending Updating nominations in saving accounts and other facilities like lockers, wherever pending Awareness sessions on FI schemes, digital frauds and ‘Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar' regarding unclaimed financial assets Sourcing of KCC applications to support the objective of saturation of eligible PM-Kisan beneficiaries Enrolment under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna to support the objective of saturation of KCC accounts, for the upcoming Rabi season

Who Will Benefit From These Camps?

Citizens who are eligible but yet to enroll for the above listed financial schemes can benefit from these camps. For instance, the PM Jan Dhan account is for unbanked people who wish to open a savings account with zero balance requirement. Farmers who want to avail crop insurance can enroll in PM Fasal Bima Yojana, eligible citizens who want to participate in Atal Bima Yojana and PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, can also avail these services from the camps.

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People with existing accounts in the scheme, but outdated or lacking KYC, can reach out to these camps to update their records. For the remaining citizens, facilities such as nominations in accounts, awareness campaigns over digital fraud and dealing with unclaimed financial assets, will also be organised during this period.

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