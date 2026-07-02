Can A Bank Freeze Your Account If You Don't Update KYC? What The RBI Rules Say

Bank customers in India are expected to keep their account details updated to ensure smooth access to banking services. A key requirement is maintaining updated “Know Your Customer (KYC)” information for all account holders. This helps banks verify identity and ensure compliance with regulations.

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If customers fail to update KYC on time, their accounts may face restricted services. Their banks may issue notices and multiple reminders before taking any potential action on the account.

Without proper KYC, customers may only have access to basic banking services, while advanced features could be restricted. However, many customers remain confused about whether failing to update KYC has serious consequences and whether banks can actually freeze their accounts altogether.

What Is KYC?

As per the Reserve Bank of India, “KYC is a process by which a Regulated Entity (RE), including a bank, obtains information on identity and address of the customer, nature of business and financial status of a customer and verifies the same….”

This ensures that the institution knows its customers and prevents misuse of services for money laundering, terrorist financing or proliferation financing activities.

What RBI Rules State On KYC?

As per the rules, KYC is a mandatory requirement in India. Typically, banks and other regulated entities must complete KYC at the time of opening any account.

It is also required when a walk-in customer (without an account with the bank) makes transactions of Rs 50,000 or more. KYC is needed for international money transfers as well. It may also be required if there is doubt about customer details. Additionally, it applies when the banks are selling financial products or processing credit card payments above Rs 50,000, the RBI rules state.

In the absence of KYC, banks are required to send reminders to customers to complete the process. Despite repeated reminders, if KYC is not updated, the RBI rules under the Prevention of Money-Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005 allow banks to close the account after giving proper notice.

If an account witnesses no ‘customer induced transactions' over two years, they are labelled as inoperative as per the rules.

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“For activation of inoperative accounts, the customer can update his/ her KYC information/ data at the home/ non-home branch of the RE. The banks shall activate the inoperative accounts, only after adhering to the KYC guidelines provided in the Master Direction on KYC,” RBI explained on its website.

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