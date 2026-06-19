EPFO News: What Happens To PF If One Dies Without A Nominee?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), tasked with managing the provident fund (PF) of salaried employees, frequently reminds its subscribers to add nominee details in its account.

This ensures that eligible family members can have easy access to the PF fund if the subscriber passes away.

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If an EPFO subscriber dies without naming a nominee, the accumulated PF and insurance benefits do not lapse. However, the claim process becomes more difficult and can take longer. Additionally, if an EPFO account is left untouched for three years, it becomes inoperative. As a result, family members and legal heirs are advised to submit claims timely to avoid unnecessary delay.

What Happens When There Is No Nominee?

If all documents and details are submitted correctly, the claim is generally processed within seven days. However, when no nominee has been registered, all eligible family members or legal heirs are required to submit documents and are entitled to an equal share of the EPF benefits as per applicable rules.

In case the deceased EPFO member has no nominee or legal heir, the next legally entitled person is eligible for the PF corpus, as per the rules.

Eligible Family Members:

For male members, eligible families include: wife, children (married or unmarried), parents, son's widow and children.

For female members, eligible families are: husband, husband's parents, children (married or unmarried), parents, son's widow and children.

For convenience, the EPFO has also launched an e-nomination facility, through which families can easily and promptly access PF, EPS and pension benefits in the event of an emergency.

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Because of this feature, claims can be easily filed online, not requiring the families to visit the physical offices. For e-nomination, the subscriber must keep their Aadhaar-based UAN, mobile number linked as well as have updated photo and address on their online account. They also must upload the nominee's Aadhaar, bank account and photo.

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