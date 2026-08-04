Action On K Rustom: Tukaram Mundhe Breaks Silence, Explains Reasons Behind Crackdown

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe defended the regulatory action taken against the iconic K Rustom ice cream outlet and stated that it was taken purely on the basis of food safety violations and not on the establishment's reputation or legacy.

Speaking in an interview with Food Pharmer on YouTube, Mundhe stated that inspections carried out by FDA officials at K Rustom identified deficiencies related to hygiene and food safety compliance, prompting the department to initiate regulatory action in accordance with the law. He said in the interview, "The standards were not being implemented there. It's just not about hygiene. Hygiene is being highlighted much more and that's necessary. But that is not the only or the most important part. Most of the processes were not being followed there and action was taken as per the law."

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According to the FDA Commissioner, the establishment was given an opportunity to present its explanation before further action was taken, with the department following the due process prescribed under the law. He stressed that the FDA's actions are evidence based and supported by inspection reports rather than public opinion or media attention. He said that every enforcement decision is backed by legal procedures.

Responding to criticism that K Rustom is a heritage brand, Mundhe stated that popularity cannot be a reason to ignore food safety violations. According to him, consumer safety takes precedence over a business's legacy.

He stated that the FDA would have failed in its duty had it ignored the violations merely because the establishment was well known and maintained that uniform enforcement is essential to ensure public confidence.

Mundhe rejected allegations that the FDA was selectively targeting certain businesses and stated that inspections are being carried out across Maharashtra and enforcement action is taken wherever violations are detected.

He stated that the FDA's primary responsibility is to protect public health and ensure that consumers receive safe food. He urged business operators to maintain hygiene standards and comply with all statutory requirements instead of viewing inspections as punitive and that compliance benefits both the consumers and the businesses.

Mundhe said that the businesses against which action is taken can rectify deficiencies and comply with the prescribed standards. He reiterated that the FDA would continue inspections across the state and would take action wherever food safety norms are violated.

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