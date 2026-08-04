Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Bharti Airtel is scheduled to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 4, with investors closely watching subscriber additions, ARPU growth, margins and management commentary on data centre expansion. Here's everything to know, including the earnings timing, dividend expectations and key metrics to watch.

Here is everything you need to know about Bharti Airtel's Q1 FY27 results schedule.

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 24, Bharti Airtel confirmed that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 4 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2026. The results are expected to be announced after market hours following the board meeting, although the company has not specified an exact release time.

Bharti Airtel has not announced any proposal to consider an interim dividend along with the June-quarter results.

“The Board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 24/- per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each; and Rs. 6/- per partly paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each (paid-up value Rs.1.25/- per share), on which call money remains unpaid. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value Rs. 5/- each,” the company said while announcing its Q4FY26 results.

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled its Q1 FY27 earnings conference call on Aug. 5 from 12 p.m. to discuss the quarterly operational performance and financial figures with investors and analysts.

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will focus on these key metrics when Bharti Airtel reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

ARPU

Subscriber additions

EBITDA margin

Net profit

5G monetisation

Africa business

Capex/Data centre spending

Bharti Airtel Share Price Performance

Despite being down 7.19% on a year-to-date basis, Bharti Airtel shares have recovered over the past month ahead of the June-quarter earnings announcement.

Shares of Bharti Airtel Limited have risen 2.48% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has grown 3.85% and in the past six months, it has decreased 2.26%. On a year-to-date basis, it has plunged by 7.19%. Over the past year, it has grown by 2.54%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,174.50 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 21, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,740.50 apiece on May 13, 2026.

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from July 1 to Aug. 6.

Bharti Airtel Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Bharti Airtel Limited reported a 15.68% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 55,383.20 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 47,876.20 crore in Q4FY25. Total income grew 15.51% YoY to Rs 56,261.70 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 48,362 crore in Q4FY25.

Consolidated net profit fell 25.88% YoY to Rs 9,247.40 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 12,475.80 crore in Q4FY25.

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