Nykaa Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) division is likely to deliver another quarter of robust growth. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of Nykaa, expects consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) and net sales value (NSV) growth in the early-30% range for the June quarter, with consolidated revenue growth likely to accelerate to nearly 30%, driven by sustained momentum across its beauty and fashion businesses.

Investors will watch whether sustained demand in the Beauty & Personal Care segment, improving profitability and growth in the fashion business can help Nykaa maintain its earnings momentum.

Nykaa Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 27, 2026, FSN E-Commerce Ventures stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 4, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing contained no details regarding any dividend declaration. Nykaa did not declare a dividend for the preceding financial year (FY26).

Nykaa Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has intimated stock exchanges regarding its schedule for interaction with analysts and institutional investors following the board meeting to review the Q1 FY27 performance. The call is scheduled on Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.

Nykaa Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Investors will also watch whether the Fashion business continues its recovery alongside the Beauty & Personal Care segment.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) Growth

EBITDA and Margin Expansion

Profit After Tax (PAT) Growth.

Performance of Owned Brands & Nykaa Superstore

Customer Acquisition & Order Frequency:

Offline Store additions and expansions

Nykaa Share Price Performance

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa) have gained 2.92% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has risen 8.49% in the past month, 38.25% over the past six months, 28.55% on a year-to-date basis, and 61.68% over the past year.

It touched a 52-week high of Rs 342.65 on Aug. 3, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 200.14 on Aug. 11, 2025.

Nykaa Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

For the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26), FSN E-Commerce Ventures reported a 28.44% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 2,648.17 crore, compared to Rs 2,061.76 crore in Q4 FY25. Consolidated net profit surged to Rs 78.75 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 19.05 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a sharp increase of over 300% YoY, driven by margin expansion and growth across key retail segments.

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