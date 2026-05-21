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Nykaa Q4 Results: Profit Zooms 4x, Revenue Tops Rs 2,600 Crore

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation soared over 67% to Rs 223 crore

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Nykaa Q4 Results: Profit Zooms 4x, Revenue Tops Rs 2,600 Crore
Nykaa Q4
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Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 quadrupled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. 

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line Rs 78.4 crore, a sharp surge from Rs 20 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 28.4% to Rs 2,648 crore from Rs. 2,062 crore. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation soared over 67% to Rs 223 crore from Rs 133 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded 8.4% from 6.5% in the corresponding quarter of the last year. 

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Nykaa Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit Up 286.2% At Rs. 78.4 crore Vs Rs. 20.3 crore
  • Revenue Up 28.4% At Rs. 2,648 crore Vs Rs. 2,062 crore
  • Ebitda Up 67.2% At Rs. 223 crore Vs Rs. 133 crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 8.4% Vs 6.5%

Nykaa Earnings Meet D-Street Estimates

  • Net Profit At Rs. 78 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 67 crore
  • Revenue At Rs. 2,648 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 2,609 crore
  • Ebitda At Rs. 223 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 207 crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 8.4% Vs Estimate Of 7.9%

ALSO READ: Dividend Alert: ITC Ends Two-Year Miss Streak; Check Record, Payout Details

Nykaa Share Price

Nykaa's stock ended 0.44% higher at Rs 274.50 apiece on the NSE, this compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Thursday. 

The share price has risen 3.53% year-to-date and 37% in the last 12 months. 

ALSO READ: ITC Q4 Results: Profit Up 5% Even As Revenue Slides, Margin Expands

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