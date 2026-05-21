Nykaa Q4 Results: Profit Zooms 4x, Revenue Tops Rs 2,600 Crore

Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 quadrupled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line Rs 78.4 crore, a sharp surge from Rs 20 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 28.4% to Rs 2,648 crore from Rs. 2,062 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation soared over 67% to Rs 223 crore from Rs 133 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded 8.4% from 6.5% in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

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Nykaa Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 286.2% At Rs. 78.4 crore Vs Rs. 20.3 crore

Revenue Up 28.4% At Rs. 2,648 crore Vs Rs. 2,062 crore

Ebitda Up 67.2% At Rs. 223 crore Vs Rs. 133 crore

Ebitda Margin At 8.4% Vs 6.5%

Nykaa Earnings Meet D-Street Estimates

Net Profit At Rs. 78 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 67 crore

Revenue At Rs. 2,648 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 2,609 crore

Ebitda At Rs. 223 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 207 crore

Ebitda Margin At 8.4% Vs Estimate Of 7.9%

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Nykaa Share Price

Nykaa's stock ended 0.44% higher at Rs 274.50 apiece on the NSE, this compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Thursday.

The share price has risen 3.53% year-to-date and 37% in the last 12 months.

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