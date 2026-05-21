Nykaa Q4 Results: Profit Zooms 4x, Revenue Tops Rs 2,600 Crore

Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 quadrupled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The company posted a consolidated bottom-line Rs 78.4 crore, a sharp surge from Rs 20 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 28.4% to Rs 2,648 crore from Rs. 2,062 crore.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation soared over 67% to Rs 223 crore from Rs 133 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded 8.4% from 6.5% in the corresponding quarter of the last year.
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Nykaa Q4 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit Up 286.2% At Rs. 78.4 crore Vs Rs. 20.3 crore
- Revenue Up 28.4% At Rs. 2,648 crore Vs Rs. 2,062 crore
- Ebitda Up 67.2% At Rs. 223 crore Vs Rs. 133 crore
- Ebitda Margin At 8.4% Vs 6.5%
Nykaa Earnings Meet D-Street Estimates
- Net Profit At Rs. 78 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 67 crore
- Revenue At Rs. 2,648 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 2,609 crore
- Ebitda At Rs. 223 crore Vs Estimate Of Rs. 207 crore
- Ebitda Margin At 8.4% Vs Estimate Of 7.9%
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Nykaa Share Price
Nykaa's stock ended 0.44% higher at Rs 274.50 apiece on the NSE, this compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Thursday.
The share price has risen 3.53% year-to-date and 37% in the last 12 months.
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