RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Interact With 2,000 Gen Z, Gen Alpha Students In Mumbai

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat will hold an interaction with over 2,000 students from Generation Z and Generation Alpha during the inaugural ceremony of the Annual Championship Conference of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.) in Mumbai on August 6, 2026.

The interaction will bring together high school students aged between 15 and 19 years, representing more than 100 cities across India. The event will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai, and will focus on youth leadership, public dialogue and the role of young people in shaping society.

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According to the organisation, the interaction coincides with a growing commitment among young people across India to participate in conversations surrounding democracy, governance, and the country's future.

The conference, themed “The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way,” aims to provide a platform for young delegates to discuss and debate local, national and international issues while encouraging leadership and nation-building.

Bhagwat's interaction with students comes days after his remarks that the younger generation today does not simply follow instructions but seeks reasoning and asks questions. He had emphasised that communication with youth should be based on dialogue, affection and explanation rather than only authority.

The upcoming meeting is being viewed as an outreach initiative to engage with younger audiences and understand their perspectives. Organised by I.I.M.U.N., the programme marks the organisation's 15th anniversary and highlights the importance of intergenerational dialogue, as per Mint.

“Leadership is not only about guiding the next generation, but also listening to it. At this critical juncture in India's journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before,” said Rishabh Shah, I.I.M.U.N. Founder.

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Founded in 2011 by Rishabh Shah, I.I.M.U.N. is a youth-run public affairs platform operated by individuals aged 15 to 24 years. The organisation conducts more than 100 conferences annually across India and internationally, with an advisory board comprising prominent figures from various fields.

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