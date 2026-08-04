JM Financial Share Price Jumps Over 4% As Q1 Net Profit Rises 77%

JM Financial shares rose over 4% in early trade on Tuesday after the financial services company reported a strong rise in earnings for the June quarter, supported by higher income.

The stock is trading at Rs 125.68 apiece on the NSE around 10.30 am today, gaining 4.64 points from its previous close at Rs 120.89.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 76.5% year-on-year to Rs 292 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 165 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income for the quarter increased 26% to Rs 1,225 crore, up from Rs 969 crore a year earlier.

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The better-than-expected earnings boosted investor sentiment, with the stock gaining more than 4% during the session as the market reacted positively to the sharp increase in profitability.

Q1FY27 Highlights

Net Profit: Rs 292 crore vs Rs 165 crore (up 76.5%)

Total Income: Rs 1,225 crore vs Rs 969 crore (up 26%)

Investors are also monitoring whether the company can sustain this earnings momentum over the coming quarters amid evolving market conditions.

JM Financials 15% Down in 2026

Despite today's strong rally, the stock has remained under pressure over a year now, losing more than 14.8% since the start of 2026. Over a year, the stock has declined by over 20%.

In the past 52 weeks, the stock traded within a range of Rs 112 and Rs 199.8, while its current price-to-earnings multiple is 10.4 times.

The company was commanding a market cap of Rs 11,995.5 crore as at the end of the preceding session.

Also Read: JM Financial Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 77%, Total Income Up 26% To Rs 1,225 Crore

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