Doms Industries Share Price Falls 5% As Q1 Revenue Declines, Net Profit Drops

Doms Industries Stock pencilled in a 5% fall on Tuesday after posting a decline in its first quarter net profit and revenue. The stock. The share price opened at a low of Rs 2,175.

The company's bottom-line declined 22.3% to Rs 44.5 crore from Rs 57.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 19.2% to Rs 671 crore from Rs 562 crore.

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Ebitda dropped 16.4% to Rs 82.6 crore from Rs 98.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, and margin narrowed by 530 basis points to 12.3% from 17.6%.

As of 10 a.m. IST, the scrip pared some of the losses to trade 4.08% lower at Rs 2,198.50.

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The share price has fallen 15.42% year-to-date, and 6.5% in the last 12 months. Despite this, out of 14 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, while one suggests selling the stock according to Bloomberg data.

The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 2,802.91 implies an upside of 27.3%.

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DOMS Industries Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit down 22.3% to Rs 44.5 crore from Rs 57.3 crore

Revenue up 19.2% to Rs 671 crore from Rs 562 crore

Ebitda down 16.4% to Rs 82.6 crore from Rs 98.7 crore

Margin down 530 basis points to 12.3% from 17.6%

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