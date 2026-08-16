Air India Express Passenger 'Accidentally' Fires At Varanasi Airport, Two Injured

An Air India Express passenger accidentally fired a round of bullets from his declared pistol at the Varanasi airport in Uttar Pradesh, injuring at least two people.

During security screening, a licensed pistol of a passenger went off and hit one security personnel, and another person standing nearby.

The passenger has been identified as Kamlesh Rai from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.He arrived at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport with his wife to travel to Mumbai on Air India Express flight IX1810.

Rai's weapon and its ammunition were being inspected when the gun accidentally fired.

While a female security staff member was hit on the leg, another person standing nearby was hit on the thumb. Both have been sent to a private hospital for treatment.

"Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. Local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway," the airport said in a statement.

A firearm on a flight can be legally transported after it is completely unloaded and packed inside a locked, hard-sided container. It should also be explicitly declared at the airline check-in counter along with valid licences and separate ammunition storage.

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