'Rs 10,000 Crore Business At Risk': Why Traders' Body Want Sonia Gandhi To Postpone Party's Nov 1 Rally

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a Delhi traders' body, has written to Sonia Gandhi asking Congress to postpone its November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali.

It warns that the event could bring Old Delhi's markets to a standstill in the peak festive season. The letter, dated October 30, is addressed to her as chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. It is the trade body's latest appeal after earlier requests to Rahul Gandhi.

What The Letter Says

The CTI says the rally has created "an atmosphere of terror" among Delhi's 20 lakh traders and factory owners. It asks that the event be held after November 10-11.

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"We are not opposing the rally; we are pleading with folded hands to save our livelihood in the peak Diwali season," the letter says.

With Dhanteras on November 6 and Diwali on November 8, it calls November 1 the busiest preparation day.

"If 10 lakh people and 15,000-20,000 vehicles come to central Delhi on November 1, business worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore that takes place daily in 20 historic markets will come to a standstill," it warns.

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The Four 'Crises'

The CTI lists four concerns. First, parking: Ramlila Maidan cannot even park 200 large buses, so vehicles would spill onto JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Chandni Chowk Road.

Second, the markets, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli and Lajpat Rai Market, which it says lie within 5 km of the venue. It says 56 industrial areas send 5,000 trucks and tempos of goods in daily, while 3,000 trucks carry goods out to NCR and other states.

Third, it says the impact will begin from October 31, with barricading expected and transporters already refusing to send vehicles.

Fourth, it cites October 10, when "only 5,000 to 7,000 people" came to Jantar Mantar yet central Delhi was jammed for eight hours.

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Demands

The CTI asks Congress to hold the rally after November 10-11, or to shift it to Burari ground, which it says can park 15,000 vehicles.

"These 20 markets are not just markets, they are the heartbeat of Delhi," it says, adding that 3-4 lakh people from nearby towns also shop there daily. It says Rahul Gandhi declined an earlier plea and that "our last hope is only you."

Why The Rally Matters

Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, announced the Ramlila Maidan rally while demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Survivors and families of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots have also opposed holding it on November 1.

Congress's Position

Congress has claimed the rally will go ahead come what may. However, as per reports, party president Mallikarjun Kharge was considering rescheduling after the traders' appeal.

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