Rahul Gandhi's November 1 Rally: Delhi Traders Fear Rs 10,000 Crore Business Impact

Delhi's trading community has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to postpone his proposed November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, warning that traffic disruptions during the festive season could deepen losses for businesses already hit by protests and road closures.

The appeal comes as traders enter their busiest sales period, spanning October to January, when wholesale buyers from across India travel to the capital to purchase goods.

Business representatives say road blockades and restricted access to markets have discouraged some customers from visiting Delhi, threatening sales at a critical time of year.

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BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal told IANS that protests and rallies in recent months had cost Delhi traders around Rs 4,000 crore. He argued that another large gathering could further disrupt commercial activity and called for the proposed event to be postponed in the interest of trade.

Atul Bhargav, president of the New Delhi Traders Association, said market conditions had been difficult since July. He urged political parties and protest organisers to avoid events affecting commercial areas until after Diwali, noting that traders had already invested in festive-season inventory and were working to restore customer footfall.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has made a similar appeal, writing to Gandhi to request that the rally be moved to a date after November 10.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal warned that business worth up to Rs 10,000 crore could be affected over three to four days, with around 20 major wholesale and retail markets located within five kilometres of Ramlila Maidan.

The markets include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Bhagirath Palace and Karol Bagh.

Traders fear barricades, traffic diversions and possible public transport restrictions could deter shoppers and complicate deliveries. Buyers travelling from other states through Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations could also face difficulties reaching commercial hubs.

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CTI estimates that Delhi traders have already incurred losses of around Rs 3,000 crore in October because of earlier rallies and road closures. It also estimates that Dhanteras alone generates about Rs 25,000 crore in business across sectors such as jewellery, electronics, clothing, sweets and automobiles. These figures are estimates provided by the traders' body, not independently verified losses.

The proposed INDIA bloc rally is linked to the Opposition's campaign over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and its criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The traders' bodies have acknowledged the right to peaceful political protest but argue that the timing could jeopardise businesses during the crucial festive period. As of October 24, no postponement had been announced.

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