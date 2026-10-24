Johnson & Johnson's Prostate Cancer Drug JNJ-6143 Shrinks Tumours In Early Trial

Johnson & Johnson's experimental prostate cancer drug JNJ-6143 has shown promising anti-tumour activity in an early-stage clinical trial involving patients with advanced disease who had already undergone multiple treatments, Reuters reported on Saturday.

The once-daily oral drug produced measurable responses among patients receiving the 50-milligram dose.

According to Reuters, 77% of 31 evaluable patients experienced a decline of at least 50% in prostate-specific antigen (PSA), a blood marker used to monitor prostate cancer. Nearly half, or 48%, recorded a reduction of at least 90%.

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Imaging results also indicated that 69% of patients whose tumours could be measured had a confirmed complete or partial response, Reuters reported. The findings were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.

JNJ-6143 uses a different approach from conventional cancer treatments. It is designed to interfere with proteins that cancer cells depend on for survival, selectively disrupting their function and triggering cell death.

J&J said the drug adds a new mechanism of action to its prostate cancer portfolio. The treatment is still experimental, and the early results do not establish whether it will be effective or safe for broader patient populations.

Reported side effects included nausea and elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels. One patient discontinued treatment because of adverse effects, Reuters reported.

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J&J gained access to the drug through its $3.05 billion acquisition of Halda Therapeutics, completed in December 2025. The deal brought Halda's regulated induced proximity targeting chimera (RIPTAC) technology into the pharmaceutical group's oncology pipeline.

The company presented the findings as part of a wider set of cancer research updates at the 2026 oncology congress.

Further clinical studies will be needed to assess the drug's efficacy, safety and potential role in treating advanced prostate cancer.

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