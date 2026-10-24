FDA Crackdown Continues: Mumbai's Ottoman Cafe, Bharat Canteen Among Seven Restaurants That Face Suspension

Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra Food and Drug administration has suspended licenses of seven food establishments in Mumbai, NDTV reported. Some of the major eateries include Ottoman Cafe and Bharat Canteen in Andheri West, Chacha Eagle Kulfi Falooda in Jogeshwari, and Mumbai Darbar Family Restaurant in Lower Parel.

The licenses were suspended following serious hygiene failures such as unclean kitchens, mixed storage of veg/non-veg food, unauthorized colours, and a lack of worker medical certificates.

Authorities took action against the possession of prohibited food items. Stock worth Rs 4.22 lakh were seized in Mumbai, and Rs 19.56 lakh in Pune. The regulator's crackdown extended across multiple divisions. Massive milk raids were conducted in dairies across Govandi, Mankhurd, Dharavi, Mahim, and Antop Hill. Around of 564 liters of substandard milk was destroyed on the spot. Industrial-scale food operations were also raided in Navi Mumbai's MIDC area. Suspected substandard items were seized at M/s. Unisha Enterprises in MIDC Mahape and M/s. Hindustan Masala Mill in MIDC Shirwane, Nerul.



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