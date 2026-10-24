Tired Of Bengaluru Traffic? Man's Rs 3 Lakh Car Hack Has The Internet Talking

A Bengaluru man has found an unconventional way to deal with the daily stress of navigating the city's notorious traffic: keeping his luxury car off congested roads and using an inexpensive second-hand vehicle for his office commute.

For one Bengaluru motorist, the answer to the city's gridlocked roads was not a better car or a faster route, but a second hand vehicle.

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He bought a used vehicle for his daily commute, sparing his Skoda Slavia the dents, scratches and frustrations of rush-hour traffic.

The decision has resonated with social media users, with the man saying his Rs 3 lakh purchase had made navigating Bengaluru's traffic considerably less stressful.

In a Reddit post, he said he bought a 2015 Maruti Suzuki Celerio last month after his employer made office attendance mandatory.

Unwilling to expose his Skoda Slavia to the daily wear and tear of congested roads, he decided to reserve the newer car for occasions when driving conditions were more favourable.

The decision appeared to pay off when an auto-rickshaw scraped the front bumper of his used car at the Silk Board traffic signal, a notorious congestion point in Bengaluru.

Rather than getting into an argument with the driver, the man said he simply gave him a thumbs-up and continued his journey.

“An auto-rickshaw scraped my front bumper today at Silk Board signal. The driver looked terrified, expecting a fight. I just gave him a thumbs up and drove off,” he wrote.

Explaining his purchase, the Reddit user described the Celerio as a vehicle he could use without worrying about every scratch or dent.

“After the company mandated WFO, I refused to bring my new Slavia into this mess. Picked up a 2015 Celerio from Cars24 last month just to use as a sacrificial lamb for the daily commute,” he said.

He added that the car's paint was already faded, although its air conditioning worked fine, and that he had dented it twice since buying it.

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“Best 3 lakhs I've ever spent. Highly recommend getting a trash-tier appliance car for office runs,” he added.

Social Media Users Call It A Smart Move

The post prompted several users to endorse the idea, arguing that an inexpensive, compact car could make urban commuting less stressful while helping owners preserve their newer vehicles.

One user called it the smartest way to handle Bengaluru traffic, suggesting that the Slavia could be reserved for longer or more enjoyable drives while the Celerio absorbed the daily wear and tear.

Another said driving a small, inexpensive Maruti car in city traffic could feel liberating.

Others shared experiences of their own vehicles sustaining damage in accidents they blamed on other motorists.

Some also suggested that drivers of older cars might face less pressure to protect their vehicles from scratches caused by careless driving or aggressive manoeuvres.

The discussion highlights a practical trade-off for urban motorists: spending money on a second vehicle may help reduce anxiety over minor damage, although ownership costs, maintenance and insurance remain important considerations.

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