Tired Of Crowded Hill Stations, Traffic Jams? Anand Mahindra Suggests This Hidden Gem

Anand Mahindra urged Indian travellers to bypass overcrowded tourist hotspots and instead explore the country's vast expanse of hidden treasures. Pointing to destinations like Valparai, a secluded gem in Tamil Nadu, he described it as a place that offers a nostalgic retreat to a quieter, untouched era.

Amid the scorching summer, the Himalayas are witnessing overloaded footfalls, causing long queues of cars and traffic snarls. While the conversation shifted towards sustainable tourism, Mahindra highlighted the hidden place of Tamil Nadu.

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In a viral post on X, Mahindra warned that India's most popular getaways are increasingly becoming “victims of their own success.” He pointed out that social media feeds are now flooded weekly with images of gridlocked traffic and suffocatingly overcrowded hill stations.

"The country's most popular tourist destinations seem to be becoming victims of their own success. Every week, social media is filled with images of traffic jams and overcrowded hill stations."

“Holidays that were meant to be relaxing end up testing people's patience,” Mahindra said. The industrialist suggested that “those places will have to find ways to cope with the surge in visitors” as tourism pressure continues to rise.

Mahindra further stated, “There is no shortage of beautiful destinations that remain relatively undiscovered.”

Sharing stunning pictures of Valparai, Tamil Nadu, by HIPA award winner Rakesh Pulapa, Mahindra wrote: “A winding drive up 40 hairpin bends from Pollachi, dams, rainforest views, and wildlife ranging from elephants to lion-tailed macaques and great hornbills.”

A haven for nature enthusiasts, Valparai is celebrated for its incredible wildlife encounters. Visitors frequently spot majestic elephants, endangered lion-tailed macaques, and striking great hornbills in their natural habitat. "It looks like the Munnar many of us wish we had seen 30 years ago.”

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