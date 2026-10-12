How A Pizza Delivery Boy Turned A Frustrating Mumbai Traffic Jam Into A Business Idea

A traffic jam can leave anyone tired, hungry and desperate for food. For Gaurav Londhe, a pizza delivery worker in Mumbai, one such evening led to a business idea and became Traffic Vada Pav. In 2019, while travelling in Andheri, he found himself stuck in traffic and wished for a glass of water and something to eat.

That evening, he realised that many others on the road might be facing the same problem. Instead of forgetting about it, Gaurav decided to turn his thought into a reality. He started selling vada pavs in boxes, with a small bottle of water and a tissue, all for just Rs 20.

Speaking with The Better India, Gaurav Londhe said, “I always wanted to have my own business. I knew how to market the product and that there was a potential market that remained unexplored.”

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However, his mother, Ranjana, wasn't happy with the idea.

She said, “Gaurav had a stable job and was promoted over the years to a manager, earning him Rs 35,000 a month. I tried to convince him to continue the job but he insisted on starting the vada pav business.

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“The proposed idea to sell them in a box in the middle of traffic seemed more unrealistic. Customers have a habit of eating the snack fresh in a plate and not packed in a box. They prefer the fritters hot. Also, selling food at a junction always came with the fear of being hit by moving vehicles,” she added.

Gaurav Londhe was determined to make his business work, so his mother, Ranjana, gave him Rs 1 lakh from her savings. She was worried that he might lose the money she had saved over many years. But Gaurav promised to return double the amount.

On the first day, he prepared 50 vada pavs, but nobody bought them. Feeling upset, he gave all the snacks to people stuck in traffic. The same thing happened for the next few days. He then asked two friends to help him sell vada pavs at the traffic junction, but Ranjana expected another disappointing day.

Things finally changed. Within an hour, he called home and asked his family to prepare more vada pavs because customers were buying them. That day, they sold more than 100 vada pavs. After this, more people started buying from him and the business started growing.

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Gaurav Londhe now earns around “Rs 80,000 a month after discounting the costs. I have rented a kiosk and recruited eight boys, paying them Rs 6000 a month to sell the snack. They wear orange T-shirts as uniforms and are easy to spot as they wave a packet of The Traffic Vada Pav at the Teen Haath Naka.”

Ranjana still helps by mixing the spices and preparing the batter for the vadas. She feels happy and proud that Gaurav turned his idea into a successful business. Despite the initial losses, Gaurav now earns around Rs 2 Lakh every month.

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