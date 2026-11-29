Sampath Nandi's Bhogi saw its box-office momentum slow down on its first Saturday following a decent opening. The film collected Rs 1.37 crore net in India on Day 2, marking a 27.9% decline from its opening-day collection of Rs 1.90 crore.

With this, the film has recorded a total India net collection of Rs 3.27 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 3.71 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Bhogi has earned Rs 35 lakh from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 4.06 crore after two days in theatres. The film recorded an average collection of Rs 7,162 per show across 1,913 screenings on Saturday. Its total footfalls have crossed 3.55 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Advance Booking

Bhogi has recorded Rs 9.99 crore in overall advance bookings across nine days on sale, with over 8.21 lakh tickets sold across 10,934 shows. The film saw its highest advance sales on Day 1 with Rs 2.14 crore, after opening premiere bookings at Rs 52.05K.

The collections stood at Rs 1.89 crore on Day 2 and Rs 1.55 crore on Day 3, before settling at Rs 1.19 crore on Day 4 and Rs 1.14 crore each on Days 5 and 6. The film recorded Rs 92.73 lakh on Day 7, while Day 8 bookings stood at Rs 1.19 lakh.

ALSO READ | Aakasamlo Oka Tara Box Office Collection Day 9: Dulquer Salmaan Film Sees 61% Growth, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

About The Film

Directed by Sampath Nandi, Bhogi is a Telugu period action drama set in the late 1960s in Boggula Gutta, a fictional village on the North Telangana–Maharashtra border.

The film follows Ganga, played by Sharwanand, a blacksmith who raises his five sisters while the village suffers under a cruel feudal landlord. When tragedy strikes his family, Ganga takes a stand against the landlord and fights for justice.

The film stars Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran, Dimple Hayathi and Sharath Lohitashwa, alongside Lal, Aadukalam Naren and others. Produced by K. K. Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the film features music by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Kishore Kumar and editing by Tammiraju.

Bhogi was released in theatres on November 27, 2026.

ALSO READ | ENE Repeat Box Office Collection Day 10: Vishwak Sen Starrer Records 54% Growth, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.