England will look to seal the five-match T20I series when they take on Australia in the fourth match on Sunday, November 29, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The visitors hold a 2-1 lead after registering a seven-wicket victory in the third T20I at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia were bowled out for 108, their lowest-ever T20I total at home while batting first. England chased the revised target to win the rain-affected match and take the lead in the series.

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A win in Sydney will give England an unassailable 3-1 lead, while Australia will be aiming to level the series and take the contest into the fifth and final T20I.

Mitchell Marsh will continue to lead Australia, while Harry Brook is the captain of the England side.

Australia vs England 4th T20I: Date And Time

The Australia vs England fourth T20I will be played on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while the toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST.

Australia vs England 4th T20I: Venue

The fourth T20I between Australia and England will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Australia.

Where To Watch Australia vs England 4th T20I Live Telecast In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Australia vs England fourth T20I on Eurosport.

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Where To Watch Australia vs England 4th T20I Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of the Australia vs England fourth T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

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