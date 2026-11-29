India has revised bidding conditions for 18 deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas blocks left unsold in two licensing rounds, seeking international investors with technology and drilling expertise.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons announced the changes and extended the deadline to Dec. 17. The blocks comprise 13 under Open Acreage Licensing Policy Round X and five under Round XI. They cover 162,000 square kilometres across India's offshore regions and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A change removes revenue-share bidding for deepwater blocks in Category-I basins, where commercial production already exists. "Deep Water and Ultra Deep Water Blocks of Category-I Basins shall not quote Revenue Share," as per the amended notice.

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Companies will instead be assessed on proposed exploration programmes. During the first five production years, the government will receive revenue only when annual earnings exceed $2.5 billion. From the sixth year, operators must pay whichever is higher, five per cent of revenue or the applicable windfall-based amount, it added.

The revised evaluation awards 80 of 100 points for seismic surveys, that is 25% for two-dimensional and 75% for three-dimensional seismic surveys. And 10 for originating the block and 10 for deepwater drilling experience. Applicants must demonstrate at least three years of offshore exploration, development or production experience within the previous decade, replacing the earlier one-year requirement.

The changes ease financial conditions for foreign partners working with state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Oil India. Qualifying international companies with net worth of at least $10 billion may rely on the state operator's financial qualification, provided it meets the requirement.

Parent guarantees are unnecessary when bidders independently satisfy net-worth rules. A revolving $2 million bid bond can cover up to 10 simultaneous bids, while electronic guarantees or approved insurance surety bonds are mandatory.

The amendments follow repeated deadline extensions after limited participation in earlier rounds. They align with provisions introduced under the government's Samudra Manthan offshore exploration initiative, approved with an outlay of Rs 84,084 crore.

The programme earmarks Rs 43,200 crore for exploration, including 60 deepwater wells, and offers support covering up to half of eligible drilling costs, capped at Rs 675 crore per well.

Officials hope the revised framework will lower financial barriers and encourage exploration of challenging offshore reserves.

(With the PTI inputs)

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