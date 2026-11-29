Tharun Bhascker's ENE Repeat witnessed a strong recovery at the box office on its second Saturday, after a series of weekday dips. The Vishwak Sen-starrer has also crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, gaining fresh momentum in its second week.

Here's how the film performed in the box office on Day 10.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

ENE Repeat collected Rs 1.69 crore net in India on Day 10, marking a 53.6% increase from its previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 27.34 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 31.91 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 19.40 crore so far, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 51.31 crore within ten days of its theatrical release.

The film sold an estimated 92,530 tickets on Day 10, taking its total ticket sales to over 20.34 lakh. It recorded an overall occupancy of 36.1% across 801 shows.

Day-Wise Earnings

ENE Repeat opened its theatrical run on November 19 with an India net collection of Rs 5.85 crore. On Day 2, collections dropped 47% to Rs 3.10 crore. The film recovered over the weekend, earning Rs 4.45 crore on Day 3 and Rs 4.60 crore on Day 4, marking a further 3.4% growth.

On its first Monday, collections declined 56.5% to Rs 2 crore. The film followed this with Rs 1.80 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.35 crore on Day 7. It witnessed a slight recovery on Day 8, collecting Rs 1.40 crore and taking its first eight-day India net total to Rs 24.55 crore.

During its second week, the film collected Rs 1.10 crore on Day 9. However, collections picked up on Saturday, rising 53.6% to Rs 1.69 crore on Day 10.

With this, ENE Repeat has collected Rs 2.79 crore net in India during its second week so far, taking its overall domestic net total to Rs 27.34 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Tharun Bhascker, ENE Repeat, also titled Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2, is a sequel to the 2018 Telugu cult comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Released on November 19, 2026, the buddy comedy-drama follows childhood friends Vivek, Kaushik, Uppu and Karthik as they reunite to make a survival film, leading to a series of chaotic adventures during a trip to Thailand.

The film stars Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Srinath Maganti, Anisha Ambrose and Shivathmika Rajashekar. It is produced by Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy, with music by Vivek Sagar and cinematography by AJ Aaron.

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