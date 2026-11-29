Hey readers,

I recently travelled to Taiwan, and one thing that genuinely impressed me was its governance. Take something as simple as smoking in public places. You hardly see anyone smoking on the streets. There are designated smoking areas and rooms in different parts of the city, and people are expected to use them. You can't simply light a cigarette wherever you feel like it.

The rules are quite strict. Smoking in prohibited areas can attract a fine of NT$2,000 to NT$10,000. And from what I saw, people seemed to follow them. You see that in many countries. Enforcement matters. But in India, we make rules every day but hardly follow them.

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Take air pollution, for instance. We have an extensive rule around construction dust and industrial emissions. Regulators have the power to inspect sites, issue penalties and even shut down establishments. The Bombay High Court has repeatedly pulled up authorities over poor enforcement. Yet, we see the situation gets worsen every year.

We all complain that regulators don't do their jobs properly. Notices are issued, but nobody checks whether violations have stopped or whether the same businesses are repeating them. It is the same story everywhere.

And that's probably why we are all so obsessed with Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's food safety commissioner. His inspections of restaurants and food businesses have gone viral. I suppose we all want more officers like him. But we shouldn't have to depend on a handful of officers to make the system work. The rules have existed for years.

What we need are institutions that enforce them consistently, whoever happens to be in charge. Read more here: We May Need Another Tukaram Mundhe To Fight Air Pollution.

Sometimes, governments take a different approach. Instead of struggling to enforce rules, they draw boundaries around what can and cannot move across them. India's recent ban on lithium-ion battery black mass exports is one such example. The idea is to ensure that valuable material from discarded batteries stays within the country and is available to domestic recyclers.

This is understandable. Countries are competing to secure critical minerals and reduce their dependence on China. But keeping the scrap within our borders doesn't automatically create a competitive recycling industry. India still needs a better collection network, more efficient recovery technologies and local buyers for the materials that recyclers produce. An export ban can secure the feedstock, but the rest of the ecosystem must develop too. That's what I write in Extracting Value From Battery Scrap Could Be Challenging For India.

And then there are policies that redraw boundaries in less obvious ways. Take biofuels. Countries are increasingly using agricultural commodities to produce fuel, partly to reduce their dependence on imported crude oil. Indonesia uses palm oil for biodiesel, Brazil uses sugarcane for ethanol, while India has been using maize and rice, among other feedstocks.

These decisions are shaped by energy security and geopolitics. But they also change the economics of agriculture. When more crops are diverted towards fuel, they compete with food, animal feed and other industrial uses. A decision taken to reduce dependence on imported oil can therefore create new pressures in food markets, both at home and abroad.

The more food turns into fuel, the harder it becomes to understand where agricultural markets are headed. There's too much to dissect here and you can read it on The More Food Turns Into Fuel, The Harder It Is To Read Agricultural Markets.

An export ban doesn't build a recycling system. Pollution rules don't clean the air without enforcement. A national biofuel policy can't contain what happens in global food markets. Rules and boundaries are where the work begins, not where it ends. There are many unanticipated effects of these rules that we may not predict. That's where the world gets interesting in different ways. And that's what I try to bring it in the ‘The Reason Why' columns.

That's the week.

If you made it this far, I'd love to hear from you.

Which of these stories stayed with you? What stories can you share around these topics?

And more importantly, what should I dig into next?

An everyday object, a policy, a price that suddenly changed, a trend that's growing around… send it my way. Just hit reply. I read everything.

See you after a couple of weeks.

Cheers,

Swapnil

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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