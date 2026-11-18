Indians are good at extracting value from things. We don't throw away a product as soon as it has served its original purpose. We find another use for it.

Take an old T-shirt. It starts as holiday wear, becomes everyday wear, then nightwear, and eventually ends up as a cleaning cloth. Even then, it isn't thrown away immediately. It gets one last assignment: cleaning the fan, wiping the loft or scrubbing some forgotten corner of the house. The T-shirt's life is extended by years in the process.

In different ways, reuse, resale and recycling have been part of our lives for years. Now, the battery industry is adopting this idea. Discarded batteries contain valuable minerals that can be recovered and used again. And this time, the business of extracting value from waste has become a global strategic contest.

READ | Budget 2027 Expectations: LTCG Tax Removal To LNG Duty Waiver — Five Key Demands By PHDCCI

Battery Waste Is Becoming A Strategic Resource

A discarded lithium-ion battery still contains valuable materials such as lithium, nickel and cobalt. These can be recovered and reused. When such batteries are crushed and shredded, they produce a dark powder called black mass.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Black mass has become strategically important as countries try to reduce their dependence on China, which dominates not only critical mineral processing but also battery recycling and black mass production.

Countries now want to keep scrap.

The US requires all black mass to be sold to US buyers first, with limited exemptions. The EU has classified black mass as hazardous waste and added export restrictions. China has made importing black mass cheaper while tightening exports of some battery materials, manufacturing equipment and technologies.

India has now taken a similar step, deciding that this material should stay within its borders. On November 10, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade moved lithium-ion battery black mass from the 'Free' to the 'Prohibited' export category. India's battery recycling capacity has grown, but is underutilised because of inadequate feedstock. The export ban addresses this issue. The ban complements the ₹1,500-crore Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Critical Mineral Recycling.

READ | Rs 80,000-Crore Bet: Hindustan Zinc Is On Track To Become World's Largest Silver Producer

Reusing Black Mass Could Be Useful For India

NITI Aayog estimates that around 2.33 lakh tonnes of lithium-ion battery waste and manufacturing scrap could be available for recycling by 2035. However, this is not the amount of black mass that can be recovered. The amount depends on the source of the battery waste. A study in the journal iScience showed that about 44% of the weight of an electric vehicle battery and 54% of the weight of a phone battery could be recovered as black mass.

Based on these estimates, India could generate around 1.12 lakh tonnes of black mass by 2035 (range of 99,000 tonnes to 1.22 lakh tonnes). That amount of mass could help make about 30 gigawatt‑hours of batteries, enough for roughly 5 lakh electric cars if each car uses a 60 kilowatt‑hour battery.

A study published in the Journal of Sustainable Metallurgy and estimates by the International Council on Clean Transportation have been used in the above calculation. However, the actual output will depend on battery chemistry, the materials recovered and the efficiency of recycling.

Issues That Export Bans May Not Resolve

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), India has around 75,500 tonnes of annual black mass refining capacity. This appears adequate for current requirements, but will need to expand.

However, there is one problem in how the battery waste enters the system. Of the 36,000 tonnes of batteries that reached end-of-life in 2025, around 18,000 tonnes were collected informally. Quality is another concern. NITI Aayog's estimates suggest that only around 10% of the salts recovered were suitable for battery manufacturing.

READ | India Bans Lithium-Ion Battery Black Mass Exports To Boost Domestic Recycling Industry

The problem will get harder as LFP batteries become more popular. Without nickel or cobalt, recyclers could get fewer high-value materials from these batteries. That means India will need better recovery technologies and business models that make recycling viable across battery chemistries.

Another part of the supply chain also needs attention. Recyclers need buyers for the materials they recover. Unfortunately, India's downstream ecosystem, particularly production of battery-grade cathode and anode materials, is still developing. Without enough local demand, refiners may continue selling recovered materials for industrial use or sending them overseas for further processing.

Enforcement of the export ban on black mass will be another challenge, according to GTRI's Ajay Srivastava. He warned that exporters could misclassify black mass as other industrial products to bypass the restriction.

Final Take

An export ban is a short-term move and shouldn't be a long-term strategy. If companies are receiving higher prices by exporting goods, they shouldn't be restricted. They should be able to sell to anyone who offers higher prices. Therefore, the government must ensure that domestic processing becomes more attractive.

To achieve this, India must build a system that moves used batteries into a formal recycling network and links recyclers with local battery makers.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article