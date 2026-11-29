Four people were killed and two others sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a residential building housing an e-rickshaw parking and charging facility in Vishwas Nagar, east Delhi, early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 4:15 am in Gali Number 11, near Unity Mall in the CBD Shahdara area, triggering an emergency response.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), information about the blaze was received shortly after 4:13 am. Three emergency vehicles, including a water engine, a water bowser and a Quick Response Vehicle, were immediately dispatched to the location to control the fire and rescue trapped occupants, reported NDTV.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated on the ground floor, where an e-rickshaw charging station was operating. The residential building, spread across approximately 60 square yards, consisted of a ground floor, a mezzanine level and three additional floors.

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Six people who were sleeping on the upper floor became trapped as the flames spread. Fire personnel managed to rescue all six occupants and transported them to Hedgewar Hospital using ambulances and police response vehicles.

However, doctors at the hospital declared four victims dead after their arrival. The remaining two individuals suffered burn injuries affecting approximately 10 per cent of their bodies and were admitted for medical treatment. Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Prasad Meena confirmed that both injured victims were in stable condition.

Speaking about the incident, Meena said police personnel reached the location after receiving information about the fire and immediately began taking necessary action. He added that an electrical charging point used by e-rickshaws was suspected to be the source of the blaze, although further investigation was required to establish the exact cause.

Emergency teams continued their response at the scene, while authorities began examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. The tragedy has raised concerns about fire safety arrangements at residential properties operating vehicle charging facilities.

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Further details regarding the victims' identities and the cause of the fire are awaited as investigations continue.

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