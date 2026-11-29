A barrage of tanker attacks in the Persian Gulf, specifically Strait of Hormuz, pushed oil prices towards one-month highs once again. Global benchmark Brent Crude touched an intraday high of $98 per barrel before retreating.

During Friday's close, Brent fell by $1.13, or 1.2%, to $95.44 a barrel, but on a weekly basis posted its first gain in the month of November. The benchmark still stayed shy of the $100 per barrel mark.

"Crude oil prices are trading near one-month highs and are on track for weekly gains of more than 5% as geopolitical risk has once again taken precedence over supply fundamentals," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research at Kotak Neo.

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He outlined that recent reports of tanker incidents near the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with attacks targeting Saudi energy infrastructure, have revived concerns about the security of key oil trade routes and regional export facilities.

However, he added that the market is increasingly pricing in the risk of future disruptions, despite the fact that there has been no meaningful disruption to physical supply so far.

"With the OPEC+ meeting approaching and tensions across the Gulf remaining elevated, Brent is likely to remain well supported, and any further escalation could keep risk premiums elevated in the near term," Chainwala underlined.

Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking echoed the concerns and highlighted that crude oil prices are maintaining a "moderately bullish trend, with US WTI trading around $85.70 per barrel and Brent near $95.55, while MCX crude oil is hovering around ₹7,967."

Going ahead, she said that geopolitical developments and the extent of any disruption to oil flows will remain key drivers for the near-term outlook.

"It's a tug-of-war between rising inventories, surplus forecasts and acute geopolitical disruption risks. Any breakdown in US-Iran negotiations or a major chokepoint disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger sharp upward spikes," NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodity at Ventura had projected.

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