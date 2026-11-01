Ever since the 8th Pay Commission was set up, central government employee unions have been talking about fitment factors of 2.86, 3 and even 3.83. JPMorgan's latest estimate starts from a much lower number, and it explains why the multiplier alone can be misleading.

In its India equity strategy outlook for 2027, released on Nov. 26, the brokerage built its base case around a fitment factor of about 1.83. That is less than half the 3.83 that employee unions have asked the commission for.

On paper, that sounds like a big raise. In practice, JPMorgan says, it is much smaller.

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"A ~1.83 fitment factor lifts basic pay by 83%, but because the 60% dearness allowance (DA) is merged into basic pay, the real rise is only ~14%, as in 2016," analysts Rajiv Batra and Rushit Mehta wrote.

Why 83% Is Really 14%

The fitment factor is the multiplier applied to an employee's existing basic pay to arrive at the revised basic pay. According to JPMorgan, the multiplier does two jobs at once.

"Each commission then merges accumulated DA into basic pay and adds a real increase on top, with both captured by a single multiplier known as the fitment factor," the report said.

Between pay commissions, the government raises DA twice a year to keep salaries in line with inflation. When a new pay commission takes effect, that DA is folded into basic pay and the DA count starts again from zero. Much of what looks like a hike in basic pay is money employees are already getting as DA.

JPMorgan's calculation uses a DA of 60%, the rate in force in January 2026 when the new pay cycle is expected to begin. Merging that alone would multiply basic pay by 1.6. A real increase of about 14% on top of that takes the factor to roughly 1.83.

The 7th Pay Commission worked the same way. Its fitment factor of 2.57 looked steep, but it absorbed 125% DA, and the report says it delivered a real increase of only about 14%. Once allowances and pensions were added, the total pay bill rose 23.55%.

"Our base case assumes the 8th Pay Commission repeats the 2016 award," the brokerage said.

This is an assumption, not a forecast. JPMorgan does not say what the commission will actually recommend. Its 1.83 figure is what the numbers would look like if the government repeats the 2016 template. The brokerage also models a low case, where the total bill rises 15%, and a high case, where it rises 30%. It does not attach a fitment factor to either.

Even in the base case, employees would earn more. JPMorgan estimates that the average beneficiary would get about Rs 15,400 more a month, plus around Rs 3.4 lakh in arrears.

A Long Way From 3.83

Employee unions are asking for much more. The staff side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) has asked the commission for a uniform fitment factor of 3.83. That would take minimum basic pay from Rs 18,000 to about Rs 69,000.

At 1.83, the same Rs 18,000 would rise to roughly Rs 33,000.

The unions say their number reflects what it actually costs to run a household. Their memorandum calculates minimum pay for a family of five, with a daily diet of 3,490 kcal based on ICMR norms, and adds housing, utilities and other everyday expenses. They have also asked for the annual increment to be doubled from 3% to 6%.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the NC-JCM staff side, told NDTV Profit earlier this month that the commission had heard the unions out.

"The 8th Pay Commission heard our demands patiently. We submitted our suggestions, they took note of the same," he said.

Asked whether he was confident the 3.83 demand would be accepted, Mishra said the staff side had made its case with data and believed its demands were reasonable. But he would not predict the outcome. "We can't say what the future holds," he said.

He was firmer on timing. "As the secretary of staff side of NC-JCM, I'm 100% sure of arrears being paid from January 1, 2026. If anyone else is saying otherwise, then we shouldn't believe them," he said.

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