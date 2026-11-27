Patanjali Foods, Torrent Power, Asian Paints, KPI Green And Ashiana Housing are some of the stocks that will be on the radar on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Patanjali Foods : To pay second interim dividend of Rs 1.25/share.

: To pay second interim dividend of Rs 1.25/share. Torrent Power : Allots NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis.

: Allots NCDs worth Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis. Ashiana Housing : JV Kairav Developers acquires a 9.57-acre land parcel in Chennai for a senior living project with sales potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

: JV Kairav Developers acquires a 9.57-acre land parcel in Chennai for a senior living project with sales potential of Rs 1,100 crore. Deccan Gold : Allots 1.04 lakh CCDs and 31.6 lakh warrants at Rs 191.9/share on a preferential basis.

: Allots 1.04 lakh CCDs and 31.6 lakh warrants at Rs 191.9/share on a preferential basis. NSE : Receives RBI no-objection certificate for corporate bond index futures.

: Receives RBI no-objection certificate for corporate bond index futures. KPI Green : Commissions a 65.1 MWp hybrid project in Bharuch.

: Commissions a 65.1 MWp hybrid project in Bharuch. Jindal Poly Films : Extends standstill agreement with investor until Nov. 30.

: Extends standstill agreement with investor until Nov. 30. Asian Paints : Reports resilient volume growth despite price hikes; raw material inflation continues to pressure margins.

: Reports resilient volume growth despite price hikes; raw material inflation continues to pressure margins. Tata Motors : Stake in Automobile Corporation of Goa rises to 50.17%; company becomes a subsidiary.

: Stake in Automobile Corporation of Goa rises to 50.17%; company becomes a subsidiary. Brainbees Solutions: Arm Swara Baby cuts IPO size to Rs 800 crore from Rs 1,000 crore.

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