Several parts of Bengaluru will face a scheduled power shutdown on Thursday, November 26, according to a notice shared by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). The outages will be spread across three time slots.

Interestingly, the longest outage will hit some of the city's busiest neighbourhoods. The seven-hour cut, from 10 am to 5 pm, covers a long list of areas in west and north-west Bengaluru, including Rajajinagar, Binnypet and Magadi Main Road. The other two slots are shorter, at six and five hours.

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Bengaluru Power Cut: 10 am To 4 pm

Areas affected: Lottegollahalli, Munihanumaiah Colony, RK Garden, Sanjeevappa Colony, Nethajinagar, Mathikere, JP Park, BK Nagar, LIC Colony, Pampa Nagar, HMT Layout, SBM Colony, Brindavan Nagar and HMT Main Road.

Bengaluru Power Cut: 11 am To 4 pm

Areas affected: Ballari Main Road, parts of Talacauvery Layout, Amruthahalli, BGS Layout, Byatarayanapura, Jakkur Layout, GKVK Layout, Defence Layout, Sampigehalli, Vidhana Soudha Layout, Sai Baba Layout, Telecom Layout, Suryodaya Layout and Kogilu Layout.

Bengaluru Power Cut: 10 am To 5 pm

Areas affected: Rajajinagar, Gubbanna Industrial Area, Modi Hospital Road, Manjunath Nagar, Shivanagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, West of Chord Road (1st to 5th Cross), KHB Colony 2nd Stage, Devaiah Park, Nagappa Block, Prakash Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Subramanyanagar, Rajkumar Road, Dayanand Nagar, Maruti Extension, Brigade Gateway Apartments, Palace Guttahalli, Muneshwara Block, Iskcon Temple, Palladium Residential Complex, Hampi Nagar, Magadi Main Road, Binnypet, Jagjeevan Ram Nagar, Gopalapura and Hosahalli.

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The list includes a mix of residential layouts, industrial areas and apartment complexes, so households and businesses alike will need to plan ahead. Residents in these areas are advised to charge their phones and other electronic devices and finish work that depends on electricity before the shutdown starts.

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