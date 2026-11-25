Jitendra Kumar is set to explore a darker genre as compared to his previous projects, with his upcoming film Dalimb, which is a psychological thriller that will premiere directly on OTT.

The film also features Priya Bapat in a pivotal role and revolves around a missing child, a father's desperate search and a mystery that blurs the boundaries between reality and illusion.

Directed by Priya Aven, Dalimb is scheduled to release on December 4, exclusively on ZEE5. The film marks Aven's feature film directorial debut and brings together elements of psychological suspense, emotional drama and Indian folklore.

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Dalimb: OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform

Dalimb will begin streaming on ZEE5 on December 4, 2026. The Hindi-language film is planned as a direct-to-digital release, meaning viewers will not have to wait for a theatrical run to watch it.

The film will be available through the ZEE5 website and mobile application, as well as compatible smart TVs and streaming devices. Viewers may require an eligible paid subscription to access the movie.

Dalimb: Cast

Jitendra Kumar plays Suraaj, a folk artist whose life takes an unexpected turn after his young child goes missing. The actor, widely recognised for his performances in Panchayat and Kota Factory, takes on a more intense character in the psychological thriller.

Priya Bapat also plays a significant role in the film, although details about her character have not been fully disclosed. The supporting cast includes Kshitish Date, Kavin Dave, Sai Prasad, Harish Kulkarni, Sagar Yadav and Nitin Tiwari.

Dalimb Plot: What Is The Film About?

The story follows Suraaj, who embarks on a desperate search after his child disappears. As the investigation progresses, he finds himself caught in an unsettling situation involving memory, guilt and conflicting perceptions of reality.

Set against the backdrop of suburban Mumbai, the film combines a missing-child mystery with elements of Indian folklore. It also draws references from traditional cultural practices such as Yakshagana and Bhoota Kola, adding another layer to its narrative.

The film explores the emotional and psychological impact of loss while keeping audiences guessing about what is real and what is imagined.

Dalimb Director, Crew And Trailer

Priya Aven has written and directed the film. It is produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar under the banner of Ellipsis Entertainment. Varad Bhatnagar has written the dialogues, with additional dialogues by Tanuj Garg. Nagaraj Rathinam is the cinematographer, while Sanjana Vasudevan has handled editing.

ZEE5 released the film's official trailer on November 25, offering a glimpse of Jitendra Kumar in a darker avatar. With its combination of psychological suspense, folklore and emotional storytelling, Dalimb is among ZEE5's upcoming December releases.

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