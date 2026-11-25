Even as the Indian equity market recorded one of its best days in weeks on Wednesday, the investors in silver exchange-traded funds were on the losing side, with the ETFs crashing up to nearly 6%.

The BSE Sensex closed 1,502 points, or 1.8%, higher at 83,938, and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.9% to 25,819. Silver ETFs, however, went the other way, with ICICI Prudential Silver ETF felling 5.7% to Rs 143.43. Nippon India Silver ETF lost 5.3% to Rs 138.58 after touching a 52-week low during the day. Gold ETFs also fell, though less sharply, with Nippon India ETF Gold BeES down 3%.

The funds tracked the metal. The India Bullion and Jewellers Association's rate for 999-purity silver was Rs 1,43,522 per kg on Wednesday morning, down about Rs 9,100, or 6%, from Monday evening. Overseas, spot silver slid more than 5% on Tuesday as tariff worries and another sell-off in US tech stocks hit metals, according to Kitco data. It was trading near $40 an ounce on Wednesday.

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The longer view is harsher. Silver hit a record $121.67 an ounce on Jan. 29 and has since lost about two-thirds of its value. Both silver ETFs are down about 36% so far this year, and the IBJA silver rate has fallen 31% since Oct. 19.

The Solar Twist

For most of the past five years, solar power was silver's best story. Silver paste carries electricity in solar cells, and as China and others built panels at a record pace, silver use by the industry more than doubled between 2020 and 2024, from about 82 million ounces to roughly 197 million.

That support is now fading. The Silver Institute's World Silver Survey, published in April, forecast that silver use in solar would fall 19% this year to about 151 million ounces, even as installations keep growing. Manufacturers are using thinner pastes and replacing part of the silver with copper.

"It is a lasting threat to silver's role in solar, though not to its overall demand outlook," Ranim Turfa, head of research and market analysis for MENA at Tickmill, told NDTV Profit in an emailed interaction. "Thrifting was already underway before the price spike, and January's record prices accelerated it."

The catch is that cheaper silver may not win solar makers back. The changes "require new production processes and qualification work, so they are unlikely to reverse quickly even if silver becomes cheaper," Turfa said.

The industry data reflects this. In their Nov. 12 review, Metals Focus and the Silver Institute forecast industrial silver demand to fall 3% this year to about 640 million ounces. Outside solar, industrial use is expected to rise 4.5%.

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Why The Shortage Isn't Helping

On paper, silver is still in short supply. The Silver Institute expects a sixth straight annual deficit in 2026, of 35 million ounces, taking the shortfall since 2021 to about 746 million ounces. But the gap has narrowed from 54 million ounces last year, and investors are pulling out. Metals Focus expects net outflows of 45 million ounces from silver-backed exchange-traded products this year.

"Silver remains the weaker leg," Firas Bechwaty, head of business development at ICM MENA, told NDTV Profit in an emailed response. He said the fund outflows were compounding the impact of weaker industrial demand.

Interest rates are the other drag. "Higher yields, a firmer dollar and expectations of a December Fed hike weigh on silver as they do on gold," Turfa said. Markets have fully priced in a US Federal Reserve rate hike at its Dec. 8-9 meeting, and US inflation data due on Wednesday evening is the next test.

Silver has also lagged gold badly. One ounce of gold now buys nearly 88 ounces of silver, according to Kitco.

Turfa does see a way back. Because silver is both an investment and an industrial metal, it "could outperform in a broad precious-metals recovery," she said. "For that to happen, ETP outflows would need to reverse, and the Fed would need to move away from further tightening." Until then, she added, "fundamentals offer little support."

For investors, that leaves silver ETFs tied to two things they cannot control: what the Fed does next month, and how quickly the solar industry learns to do without silver.

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