bp has signed a strategic partnership with Wipro to overhaul its finance operations, a move that will see around 3,000 employees supporting the British energy major's finance functions in India, Hungary and Malaysia transition to the Indian IT services company.

The partnership is aimed at making bp's finance operations more efficient, strengthening its cost competitiveness and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence and automation across its business.

Under the agreement, Wipro will bring its expertise in artificial intelligence, automation and business transformation to streamline bp's finance processes. The new operating model is expected to take effect in 2027, subject to applicable conditions, the companies said in a joint announcement on Wednesday.

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The move is part of bp's broader effort to simplify its operations, improve business performance and build a more cost-efficient organisation.

"We believe this partnership with Wipro is the best path forward for bp and our people as we build a simpler, stronger, more valuable bp," Kate Thomson, Chief Financial Officer of bp, said in a press statement.

She added that the partnership would help the company move towards best-in-class finance operations while providing employees with opportunities to develop their skills.

Wipro's digital capabilities and investments would also help bp make better use of technology, deliver business value faster and simplify its working processes, Thomson said.

The partnership will allow bp to tap Wipro's technology and transformation capabilities to improve the way its finance operations are managed.

By bringing AI and automation into these functions, the companies are looking to improve efficiency, simplify processes and deliver better business outcomes.

Wipro will also benefit from the arrangement by bringing around 3,000 employees with specialised finance skills into its workforce, strengthening its capabilities in managing large-scale business operations.

Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro, described the agreement as a landmark engagement, highlighting the company's focus on using its domain expertise and Wipro Intelligence, its suite of AI-powered platforms and solutions, to drive technology-led transformation.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock measurable business outcomes for bp in the AI-first world," Pallia said.

He also welcomed the bp employees who will join Wipro, saying their specialised skills would complement the company's consulting-led, AI-powered strategy.

Despite the transition, bp will retain overall accountability for standards, controls, data and technology governance under the new arrangement. PwC will provide oversight of controls, according to the announcement.

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The agreement marks another step in bp's efforts to strengthen its operating model while focusing on long-term cost competitiveness.

For Wipro, the partnership adds a large-scale finance operations engagement to its technology and consulting business, at a time when companies across industries are increasingly looking to use AI and automation to improve efficiency and reshape their operations.

The transition of the approximately 3,000 employees is expected to begin under the new operating model in 2027, subject to applicable conditions.

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