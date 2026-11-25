Zostel has urged the Delhi High Court to overturn a 2025 single-judge ruling that set aside an international commercial arbitral award recognising its entitlement to a 7% stake in Oravel Stays, OYO's parent, arguing that the court should not have annulled the entire award over questions surrounding the enforceability of specific performance.

Appearing before a two-judge bench, Zostel argued that the single judge had upheld several key findings of the arbitral tribunal, including that the parties' conduct had made their 2015 term sheet binding and that Zostel was willing to perform its obligations while Oravel was in breach. However, the court set aside the entire award over concerns that the specific performance relief granted by the arbitrator was not clearly determinable.

Zostel contended that even if the court found the specific performance portion of the award unclear or incapable of enforcement, it could have severed that part rather than invalidate the entire award. Citing Supreme Court precedents, its counsel argued that the court could have remitted the limited question of specific performance to the arbitral tribunal for reconsideration or, alternatively, awarded damages equivalent to the 7% stake.

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The dispute dates back to November 2015, when Oravel Stays and Zostel signed a term sheet for the acquisition of Zostel's hotel aggregation business, Zo Rooms. Under the proposed transaction, Zostel's shareholders were to receive a 7% equity stake in Oravel Stays. Although the term sheet was described as non-binding and envisaged subsequent definitive agreements, Zostel argued that the parties' conduct after signing it made the arrangement binding. The definitive agreements were never executed.

In 2021, an arbitral tribunal ruled in Zostel's favour, finding that Oravel had breached its obligations and that Zostel had been ready and willing to perform its part of the transaction. The tribunal held that Zostel was entitled to specific performance and to pursue proceedings for execution of definitive agreements.

The award, however, did not conclusively adjudicate the consequential directions necessary to implement specific performance. In May 2025, a single judge of the Delhi High Court set it aside, holding that the arbitrator had not fully adjudicated the relief sought and that the specific performance contemplated was not sufficiently determinable, particularly as the definitive agreements had not been executed.

At Wednesday's hearing, Zostel's central contention was that the defect identified by the single judge related to the enforcement of the relief, not the underlying findings establishing the parties' binding obligations and Oravel's breach. Setting aside the entire award, it argued, was therefore disproportionate when the court could have preserved the findings and reconsidered only the relief.

The bench questioned whether the contract provided for the consequences of a breach and whether the arbitrator could effectively rewrite the agreement by directing specific performance when definitive agreements had never been executed.

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Zostel countered that the binding arrangement comprised both the original term sheet and the parties' subsequent conduct, which demonstrated that the obligations had become binding despite the non-binding language in the original document.

Justice Jyoti Singh observed that the scope of judicial interference in international commercial arbitration awards was extremely limited.

A ruling in Zostel's favour could revive its claim arising from the 2015 transaction and reopen the question of its entitlement to a 7% stake in Oravel Stays as the company prepares for a public listing.

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