The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to help the MSME sector with an outlay of Rs 11,000 crore according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) press release, this is for the enhancement of the construction and infrastructure manufacturing ecosystem.

India's Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) is currently the world's third largest, after China and the United States, with a market size of around Rs.97,500 crore in fiscal 2024-25, according to the release.

"Driven by accelerated growth in infrastructure (roads and ports) and housing, the industry is projected to increase more than double, reaching a market size of around Rs.2,28,100 crore by financial year 2029-30," the release said.

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The scheme's goal is to incentivize the manufacture of technologically advanced equipment such as Ship-to-Shore Cranes, Tunnel Boring Machines, Hydraulic Excavators, Off-Highway Trucks, etc. The scheme also has a provision for the establishment of a state of the art dedicated CIE testing facility in the country.

The scheme has a duration of eight years from FY26-27, consisting of a two-year gestation period (FY26-27 to FY27-28) for setting up manufacturing facilities, followed by a five-year incentive disbursement period (FY28-29 to FY32-33), and a final year (FY33-34) for settlement of incentives on incremental sales of FY32-33.

The scheme has two components with the first bein 'Sales-linked Incentive' which involves Incentives to be provided on the Incremental Sales Value of eligible CIE equipment and components to approved applicants across two categories – eligible OEMs and Component Manufacturers. Graded Incentive rates range from 13% to 8% of incremental sales value over a five-year period. The second component is the 'Grant for CIE Testing Facility' , i.e., a grant of up to Rs.375 crore, in the nature of Viability Gap Funding, for setting up a dedicated CIE testing facility,

(This is a developing story.)

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