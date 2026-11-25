The Indian equity market is increasingly behaving as an "anti-AI trade" and this trend has become evident in recent market movements, moving in the opposite direction to US technology-heavy markets as investors reassess artificial intelligence-led growth, according to Steve Englander, global head of G10 FX research and North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Englander also flagged inflation risks for the US Federal Reserve, saying broader price increases could reinforce expectations of a hawkish monetary policy stance. He cautioned that markets may be overestimating the likelihood of the Fed supporting equities through rate cuts.

Why India Is Emerging As An Anti-AI Trade

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Englander agreed that Indian equities have recently moved in the opposite direction to US technology stocks, particularly on sessions when the Nasdaq declines.

"Indeed, that does seem to be the case. And, you know, in a way the dollar is the anti-AI trade as well, because it's gone up when the market has favored tech broadly, but AI in particular," he said.

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US Inflation Could Complicate Fed Rate Outlook

Reflecting on the US inflation data, Englander said a broad-based increase in the US personal consumption expenditures price index could raise concerns about inflation further.

"If we have a bad PCE number, in particular if the breadth of the increase is wide—if, you know, barbershops and restaurants and, you know, stuff that has nothing to do with oil basically go up in price—I think the market will see that as a hawkish risk for the Fed going ahead," he said.

He said that Standard Chartered continues to expect a 25-basis-point rate hike, but Englander identified the January Fed meeting as more significant, given the additional inflation readings expected before then.

AI Uncertainty Weighs On Metals

Englander attributed the recent weakness in metals to uncertainty surrounding technology stocks, particularly AI, servers, and related infrastructure. However, he said the long-term technology outlook remains encouraging, with some US corporate clients reporting order books extending 18 months.

"On the whole, we're optimistic that things aren't going to fall apart. And I'm not making a comment on valuations because that's not my pond. But in terms of looking at the pace with which technology is being disseminated and adopted, there's reason to be optimistic on productivity growth and on earnings, and that ends up being dollar positive," he concluded.

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