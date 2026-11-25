Domestic brokerage PL Capital has raised its 12-month Nifty 50 target to 28,561 from 27,589, expecting Indian equities to recover over the next 12-15 months as earnings growth, domestic demand and a possible easing of geopolitical tensions support the market.

In its India strategy report titled 'Resilient Growth Amid Global & Weather Headwinds', analyst Amnish Aggarwal said the brokerage remains "cautiously optimistic" on equities, although it expects the market to consolidate with a positive bias.

The Nifty has rallied around 14% in recent weeks, supported by hopes of easing geopolitical tensions, softer crude and commodity prices, and a reversal in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor trade. Strong September-quarter results and steady demand have also supported sentiment, despite inflation above 6% and the risk of an El Nino impact.

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"The Nifty has seen a sharp rally of 14% in the past few weeks on rising hopes of reduction in global geopolitical crisis, softening crude and commodities and reversal in AI/Semiconductor trade, even as there are strong hopes of further increase in interest rates by US Fed," Aggarwal said, in a note dated November 25.

Why PL Capital Sees Nifty At 28,561

PL Capital believes Indian markets are not expensive, although they are no longer very cheap after the recent rally. The Nifty is trading at 17.1 times one-year forward earnings, a 10.9% discount to its 15-year average price-to-earnings multiple of 19.2 times.

The brokerage has valued the index at 17.3 times September 2028 earnings, applying a 10% discount to its long-term average multiple. Based on estimated earnings per share of Rs 1,653, it arrived at a 12-month Nifty target of 28,561.

The brokerage expects Nifty earnings per share (EPS) to reach Rs 1,354 in FY27, Rs 1,551 in FY28 and Rs 1,755 in FY29. This implies an earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% over FY26-29. Its estimates have been revised upwards by 1.7%, 1.4% and 1.1% for FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively.

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Aggarwal also pointed to the market's historical performance, noting that the Nifty has not delivered negative returns in two consecutive calendar years over the past two decades. A year of negative returns has typically been followed by double-digit returns over the next one to two years.

Geopolitics, Inflation And Rural Demand Remain Key Risks

PL Capital believes the global geopolitical situation may have seen its worst, with the possibility of progress on the US-Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts offering relief to supply chains.

Domestic demand has also held up, with September-quarter results showing no major inflationary impact on consumption so far. However, the brokerage is monitoring low reservoir levels, rising interest rates, Rabi sowing and food inflation of around 8.5%.

It said even if the RBI's repo rate rises by 50-75 basis points, GDP growth could remain in the 5.8-6.25% range. The brokerage expects some volatility or slower growth, but believes the current situation does not warrant panic.

It will watch demand after Diwali and the marriage season for indications of how consumption is holding up in the coming quarters.

PL Capital's Large-Cap And Mid-Small-Cap Picks

Among large-cap stocks, PL Capital's preferred names include Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics, Britannia Industries, GE Vernova T&D India, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Shriram Finance.

Its mid- and small-cap picks are Aster DM Quality Care, Astral, Blue Star, CESC, Grindwell Norton, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Ingersoll-Rand (India) and Jindal Stainless.

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