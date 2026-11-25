Milind Karmarkar made an early investment in Trent when the retailer's market capitalisation was around Rs 200 crore. The stock went on to deliver an approximately 600-times return. His investment journey also included an early bet on Titan, although he has since exited the jewellery company.

Karmarkar is now tracking companies across retail, quick commerce, affordable housing finance and power infrastructure.

His watchlist includes Trent, DMart, Eternal, Home First Finance and businesses involved in power infrastructure and transformers.

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Stocks To Watch

India's consumption market remains a key area of interest for Karmarkar. He sees opportunities in both established retailers and businesses operating in newer segments.

1. Trent

Trent's growth has been one of the biggest successes in Karmarkar's investment journey.~CHECK~The retailer remains among the companies he is tracking, with rising incomes and changing consumption patterns continuing to support his interest in the sector.

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On the bourses, Trent shares were trading 3.91% higher at Rs 3,325 around 11 am.

2. DMart

DMart's expansion into smaller towns is an important part of the opportunity Karmarkar sees in the retailer.

The company's presence beyond major urban centres could widen its customer base as organised retail reaches more parts of the country. Its expansion plans make it another consumption-focused business on his list.

Last checked, DMart shares were trading 2.24% higher at Rs 3,479.65 per share.

3. Eternal

Quick commerce is the key reason Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, features in Karmarkar's investment playbook.

The segment has added a new dimension to India's retail market, with consumers increasingly accessing products through rapid-delivery platforms. Karmarkar is watching the opportunity as this business model develops.

Eternal share was trading 2.78% higher at Rs 373.10 per share.

4. Home First Finance

Home First Finance gives Karmarkar exposure to affordable housing finance. Demand for loans in this segment is the central opportunity behind his interest in the company.

Last checked, Home First Finance share price was up marginally at Rs 1,025 apiece.

5. Power Infrastructure

Karmarkar's watchlist also extends to power infrastructure and transformer companies. These businesses are part of his broader search for investment opportunities beyond consumer-facing sectors.

Titan Exit

The reason behind Karmarkar's selling of Titan stocks was concerns about lab-grown diamonds and the potential effect on the jewellery business.

The development led him to reassess his investment in the company. His exit also shows that a long-term holding period does not rule out changing a position when concerns emerge about the underlying business.

Milind Karmarkar's Investment Strategy

Karmarkar's investment horizon is 10-20 years, and he targets returns of around 20% over the long term. He prefers to hold businesses through their growth cycles rather than make frequent changes to his portfolio.

His approach rests on five principles:

Business quality: Identify companies with the ability to sustain growth over several years.

Valuations: Buy at reasonable prices and avoid overpaying for expected growth.

Debt: Favour businesses with manageable leverage and stronger balance sheets.

Patience: Allow investments time to compound instead of reacting to short-term market movements.

Review: Revisit the original investment thesis and reassess whether it still holds.

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