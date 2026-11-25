L&T Finance shares rallied over 6% in early trade on Wednesday, supported by strong buying interest and higher trading volumes. The stock gained as much as 6.71% to hit Rs 292.40 apiece on the BSE.

The rally was accompanied by a sharp increase in trading activity. Around 83 lakh equity shares of L&T Finance changed hands across stock exchanges on November 25, significantly higher than its one-week average volume of 37 lakh shares and one-month average of 43 lakh shares.

The stock's gains mirrored a broader rally in shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), following a regulatory development in the insurance sector. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has constituted a six-member expert committee to examine stakeholder feedback on its proposed insurance distribution reforms and recommend changes to the framework.

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On September 23, the regulator released a consultation paper titled ‘Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution', proposing measures such as lower expense of management limits and product- and channel-specific caps on commissions.

The expert panel will assess the potential impact of the proposed reforms on employment and agents' incomes. It will also recommend transition measures for smaller insurers and distributors.

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Analysts believe the proposed review could be a positive regulatory development for banks and NBFCs with sizeable insurance distribution franchises, as it raises the possibility of a more balanced regulatory framework.

According to Citi, the constitution of the expert committee increases the likelihood of softer commission caps and a phased implementation of the proposed reforms. The brokerage believes the earlier estimated 70-90% compression in credit-linked insurance income could moderate following the review.

Citi also expects the proposed April 2027 implementation timeline to be potentially delayed.

Among the potential beneficiaries identified by the brokerage are L&T Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and India Shelter Finance Corporation.

L&T Finance Share Price: Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, L&T Finance shares have witnessed a breakout above their 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA), accompanied by strong trading volumes.

“The 20 DEMA support is placed around Rs 271, while a follow-up move could take the positive momentum towards Rs 310 in the near term,” said Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

At 10:35 AM, L&T Finance share price was trading 4.89% higher at Rs 287.40 apiece on the BSE.

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