Motorola has expanded its smartphone variants in India with the launch of the Edge 70 Neo. The new mid-range mobile comes with a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display.

The device is available in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration with its launching price is Rs 40,999, while introductory offers bring the price down to Rs 37,999, with additional bank offers potentially reducing the effective cost to Rs 34,999. Sale of the new Motorola will begin on December 1 through Flipkart, Motorola's website and authorised retail stores.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Display and Design

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a 1,272 x 2,772-pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Motorola claims peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

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The newly launched handsets will weigh 204 grams and measure approximately 8.49mm in thickness, the handset also carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It comes in four Pantone-inspired colours: Gray Lilac, Mountain View, Milky Blue and Sage.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Processor and Software

The Edge 70 Neo is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, expandable through a microSD card. It runs Android 16 and promises three major Android OS upgrades alongside five years of security updates.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Cameras

For photography, the device features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation and a 2MP macro sensor. A 32MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Both cameras support 4K video recording.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo Battery and Charging

A 7,000mAh battery powers the smartphone, supported by 45W wired fast charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging and bypass charging. With its large battery, upgraded display and capable camera hardware, Motorola is positioning the Edge 70 Neo as a competitive option in India's mid-range smartphone market.

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