Shares of Jewellery manufacturers traded on a mixed note on Wednesday as gold and silver prices continued their downtrend. On the one hand, PC Jeweller Ltd. traded in the green, while others like Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Sky Gold and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. declined.

PC Jeweller rose as high as 4% to Rs 14.54, Kalyan Jewellers dropped over 2% to Rs 639.35 apiece. Sky Gold fell 3.4%, Senco Gold slipped nearly 1%, Titan Company was down 1.47%, and Thangamayil Jewellery fell to a low of Rs 3,691.30 after falling 2.14%.

Gold prices again came under pressure during the previous session on Tuesday, Nov. 24, as expectations of a Fed rate hike still hovered over market sentiment, and investors awaited US inflation data today. As prices declined across the country, overall prices in Maharashtra and across different cities in the state witnessed a similar kind of decline.

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Darshan Desai, CEO, Aspect Bullion & Refinery said, "From the bullion industry's perspective, gold and silver price volatility continues to influence market sentiment and buying patterns. The recent price correction has brought some buyers back into the market, particularly with the wedding season supporting demand. However, purchases remain selective, with consumers closely tracking price movements and looking for favourable buying levels.

"The industry continues to monitor global developments, US Federal Reserve policy signals and currency fluctuations, as these factors will remain key drivers of bullion prices in the coming weeks. Going forward, demand is likely to be shaped by price stability, global cues and domestic consumer sentiment," Desai said.

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