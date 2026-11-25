If the bank fails to auto-debit your SIP instalment on the scheduled date, your mutual fund investment may be missed for that month. With SIPs, it is important to maintain consistency to ensure that compounding works more effectively.

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As per the rules, if you miss three consecutive SIPs, your mutual fund investment gets terminated. A failure can happen if your account has insufficient balance or there may be a technical issue with the bank. You should discuss the issue with a relationship manager or customer service to resolve it. You may also be required to pay a penalty for a failed auto-debit transaction.

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Why Auto Pay Fails?

Insufficient balance

Autopay mandate expired or rejected

KYC, PAN-Aadhaar mismatch

SIP closure

What Happens To Corpus?

Three missed SIP installments leads to SIP discontinuation as per the mutual fund's rules. Still, your existing corpus continues to earn returns based on how the market behaves.

Since this plan gets terminated, you will need to start fresh investments if you wish to continue your SIP. If the SIP has only been missed once or twice, you can make a new lumpsum investment into the same fund manually.

Can You Transfer Your Corpus?

If you are facing this issue repeatedly with your bank, you can also simply choose to use a new savings account. Your existing mutual fund units remain safe and are not affected by the bank change.

You can update your bank details through the AMC or investment platform. The existing auto-debit mandate is tied to the old bank account, so you will need to cancel it and start a new auto-debit facility with the new bank account. If your SIP was discontinued, you can start a fresh SIP.

Change Bank Account: Switch to a new savings account if auto-debit failures continue.

Update Bank Details: Update your new account through the AMC, CAMS or KFintech.

Register New Mandate: Cancel the old SIP mandate and set up a new one.

Restart SIP: Start a fresh SIP if the old one is discontinued.

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