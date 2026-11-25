Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Congress to send a full list of potential seats for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, calling the moment a "historic opportunity" for the two parties to defeat the BJP.

"Victory, Not Seats"

"This time, we have a historic opportunity to come together as the two secular parties and defeat the communal BJP," Akhilesh wrote. He asked the Congress to identify all other potential seats, beyond the 26 priority ones discussed that day, so both sides could judge which candidates are in a winning position.

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He rejected the idea of a one-sided split. "We do not want the seats divided on an 'us-versus-you' basis," he said, preferring to call it a "seat adjustment". His line for the talks was: "This is not about seats, but about victory."

In difficult constituencies, he said, both parties would discuss at least two candidates and back the likelier winner. He also told the Congress to expect changes in "two or four constituencies" where earlier promises may need revisiting.

Hours Later, A First List

The SP also released its first list of five candidates for the 2027 polls hours after the second round of talks with the Congress ended. The names are Umar Ali Khan (Behat), Ashu Malik (Saharanpur), Nahid Hasan (Kairana), Mehboob Ali (Amroha) and Jyoti Lodhi (Lalitpur).

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The Background

SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said the 26 seats offered include two the Congress already holds, four where it finished second and 20 where the SP polled 60,000-70,000 votes. The offer is well short of the Congress's ambitions.

Party sources had said the Congress would seek 150 to 200 seats, and was preparing to contest all 403 if talks failed. Another report said it had demanded 131 seats. Akhilesh has said the alliance will continue, but that the party able to win a seat should get it.

The two parties have a mixed record together. Their 2017 alliance, with the Congress contesting 105 seats, ended in a heavy defeat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections their joint campaign cut the BJP's tally in Uttar Pradesh sharply, and Akhilesh credits the "PDA" (backward, Dalit and minority) outreach for that result. He said the Congress's support for PDA in those elections "will always be appreciated".

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Political Reaction

The BJP has dismissed the partnership. State minister Dayashankar Singh said the two parties were "opposite poles" coming together solely for their own interests.

The Assembly has 403 seats, and the elections are due in 2027.

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