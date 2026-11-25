APL Apollo Tubes shares came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday, plunging as much as 20% to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,334.55 apiece, as investors assessed the financial implications of its Rs 28,000-crore acquisition of two downstream businesses from Tata Steel.

At 9:57 am, APL Apollo shares were trading 12.99% lower at Rs 1,451.45. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.82% higher at 83,939.57, highlighting the stock's sharp underperformance even as the broader market rallied.

The proposed acquisitions have raised concerns over the size of the cash outgo, potential funding requirements, higher leverage and earnings dilution. Brokerages have turned cautious on APL Apollo, with Axis Capital retaining its 'Sell' rating and Nuvama downgrading the stock to 'Hold.'

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

APL Apollo-Tata Steel Deal: What Happened?

APL Apollo entered into two agreements with Tata Steel on November 22 to acquire its tubes business and 100% of Tata Steel Colors Private Ltd. The combined cash consideration for the two transactions amounts to Rs 28,000 crore.

READ | Tata Steel Promises To Cut APL Apollo Debt, Keep It Listed After 21% Crash. Should You Buy?

Both agreements are interdependent and are expected to be completed together, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The transactions comprise:

Tata Steel's Tubes business: APL Apollo will acquire the business through a slump sale for Rs 11,700 crore, payable entirely in cash.

Tata Steel Colors: APL Apollo will acquire 100% of the company for Rs 16,300 crore, also payable entirely in cash.

Deal 1: APL Apollo To Acquire Tata Steel's Tubes Business For Rs 11,700 Crore

Under the first agreement, APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel's tubes business through a slump sale for Rs 11,700 crore.

The business manufactures steel tubes and pipes, with manufacturing facilities located in Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad.

It reported revenue of around Rs 11,375 crore in FY26, accounting for 8.14% of Tata Steel's standalone revenue and 4.9% of its consolidated revenue.

Its net worth stood at Rs 3,274 crore, equivalent to 2.5% of Tata Steel's standalone net worth and 3.3% of its consolidated net worth.

The transaction will allow Tata Steel to unlock value from the business, while APL Apollo could leverage its scale and distribution network to expand the acquired operations.

Deal 2: APL Apollo To Buy 100% Of Tata Steel Colors For Rs 16,300 Crore

Under the second agreement, APL Apollo will acquire the entire shareholding of Tata Steel Colors Private Ltd for Rs 16,300 crore.

Tata Steel currently owns 50% of the company, valued at Rs 8,150 crore, while Tata Steel Downstream Products holds the remaining 50%, also valued at Rs 8,150 crore.

Tata Steel Colors reported revenue of Rs 4,680 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 85 crore in FY26.

Its revenue accounted for 3.35% of Tata Steel's standalone revenue and 2.02% of its consolidated revenue. The company's net worth stood at Rs 1,016 crore.

Following the completion of the transaction, Tata Steel Colors will cease to be a subsidiary of Tata Steel.

Sanjay Gupta On APL Apollo Exit: 'Won't Leave Tata Steel, Won't Leave APL Apollo Group'

The proposed transaction also marks a major transition for APL Apollo's promoter and Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta, who said he would no longer manage the business but would continue supporting the company.

Gupta said APL Apollo should aspire to achieve an EBITDA of Rs 10,000 crore over the next three to five years, irrespective of whether he remains actively involved in its management.

READ | APL Apollo Stock Clocks Sharpest Fall Since 2026, Tanks 22% On Rs 15,510 Crore Worth Stake Sale Plans With Tata Steel

"With me or without me, the company should go to Rs 10,000 crore EBITDA," he said.

Explaining the evolution of the transaction, Gupta said he was initially negotiating with Tata Steel on pricing before discussions eventually moved towards selling his company to the steelmaker as negotiations became more serious.

He maintained that Tata Steel had offered a premium price for his business and that the transaction valuation for minority shareholders had been determined in accordance with SEBI norms.

Gupta also said he would retain the option of holding a 5% stake in the business, which he did not intend to sell. The proceeds from the sale, he added, would go towards the benefit of the Apollo Group.

Addressing questions about his continued association with the business, Gupta said he would not walk away from the goodwill he had built.

"I won't leave Tata Steel, won't leave APL Apollo Group," he said, indicating that he would continue to support the group despite stepping away from day-to-day management.

Gupta said he expected shareholders to approve the transaction and maintained that he had acted in their interests. However, he also acknowledged uncertainty over the decision, saying he did not know whether he had done the right or wrong thing.

APL Apollo Management On Deal Structure, Debt-Free Target And Equity Infusion

APL Apollo management said a key reason behind structuring the transaction was Tata Steel's objective of creating a single platform for its downstream businesses.

The management also outlined an ambitious balance-sheet target, saying the company aims to become debt-free over the next 36 months.

However, the financing strategy remains a key consideration. Management indicated that cash flow generation over the next 12-15 months would be particularly important and that equity infusion would also be part of the funding strategy.

The company added that any future equity issuance would be priced in a manner that is favourable to minority shareholders.

These comments assume significance given the Rs 28,000-crore cash consideration involved in the acquisitions and concerns among brokerages over the potential impact on leverage, funding requirements and shareholder dilution.

APL Apollo-Tata Steel Deal: Approvals And Completion Timeline

The two transactions are subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI). APL Apollo will also require shareholder approval through a special resolution.

Both companies are targeting completion before March 31, 2028, which has been set as the long-stop date for the transactions.

Why Are Brokerages Cautious On APL Apollo?

The size of the acquisition and its potential impact on APL Apollo's balance sheet have emerged as the biggest concerns for analysts.

Brokerage estimates suggest that the combined cash outgo of Rs 28,000 crore would amount to around 50% of APL Apollo's market capitalisation. The acquisition is also estimated at approximately 12 times its FY28 estimated EBITDA and 7.5-8 times the combined estimated EBITDA of Rs 3,500-3,600 crore.

With estimated free cash flow generation of around Rs 2,500 crore over the next couple of years, analysts believe the company could face significant funding requirements.

Potential equity funding could also lead to meaningful shareholder dilution, given the promoters' approximately 28% stake. Meanwhile, higher leverage could weigh on valuations and trigger a gradual de-rating of the stock.

Analysts are also monitoring the potential impact on the company's balance sheet, funding structure and ability to realise synergies from the acquisitions.

Axis Capital Maintains Sell, Cuts Target Price By 59%

Axis Capital has maintained its Sell rating on APL Apollo while sharply cutting its target price to Rs 1,420 from Rs 2,400, a reduction of around 59%.

The brokerage believes the acquisition is expensive, valuing the transaction at 24.8 times FY26 enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA).

It estimates that APL Apollo's FY28 earnings per share (EPS) could decline 52% to Rs 28 per share following the transaction.

Axis Capital also flagged the potential increase in leverage, with net debt to EBITDA estimated to rise to around seven times.

Nuvama Downgrades APL Apollo To Hold

Nuvama has downgraded APL Apollo to Hold, with a fair value estimate of Rs 1,459.

The brokerage cited higher leverage, the exit of erstwhile promoter Sanjay Gupta and near-term earnings dilution as key concerns surrounding the proposed acquisition.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.