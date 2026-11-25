Shares of Piramal Pharma Ltd. extended their losing streak on Wednesday, Nov. 25, declining nearly 5% in early trade as the stock remained under selling pressure for the third consecutive trading session.

The stock declined by 4.72% to trade at Rs 225.70 on the NSE at around 9:38 a.m., against its previous close of Rs 236.89.

The stock moved higher last on Nov. 19, and since then, it has been witnessing sustained selling pressure, even though the overall market is trading in the green with benchmark Nifty 50 gaining more than 1.6% in early trade today.

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There was not even any fresh company-specific trigger that led to the continuous decline for Piramal Pharma.

How Has Piramal Pharma Stock Performed?

Piramal Pharma shares declined 5.04% over the last one week, including today's decline.

However, this correction has come after a prolonged period of rally as the stock rallied more than 84.55% in the past three years; in 2026 itself, the stock has delivered a return of more than 33.6%, and even in the past month, it delivered an 18.8% return, despite the current fall in the price.

The stock has traded between Rs 132.3 and Rs 253.9 apiece on the NSE during the past 52 weeks, and currently commands a market cap of Rs 30,381.36 crore.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 226.5 apiece on the NSE, down 4.36%.

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