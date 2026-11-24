The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls In New Delhi at 1:00 pm. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal at the BJP headquarters.

The SAD ended its 24-year alliance with the BJP in September 2020 over the three farm laws, which were later repealed. Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had served as a Cabinet minister in the Modi government. The BJP-Alliance have now been revived after six years.

Speaking in Delhi last month, Amit Shah predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government in Punjab in 2027. He repeated the prediction during a visit to Chandigarh on November 1.

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Asked on November 2 about a possible reunion with the BJP, SAD president Badal said, “You will come to know in a few days as to what will happen”. He reiterated that the SAD was open to an alliance with parties that accepted its political philosophy, ruling out the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In the 2022 elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the BJP won two seats and the SAD won three. Under their previous seat-sharing agreement, the SAD contested 94 Assembly seats and the BJP 23. In Lok Sabha elections, the SAD contested 10 of Punjab's 13 seats and the BJP contested three.

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